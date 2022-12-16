ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

77-Year-Old Jaclyn Smith Shares Sexy New Workout Video Featuring Husband

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9gBN_0jlBSXqB00

Jaclyn Smith is known as a mainstay in Charlie’s Angels, staying a core part of the cast from 1976 all the way to its conclusion in ’81. Today, Smith is 77 and still looks like an angel in a new workout video she shared, joined by her husband, Brad Allen.

Smith and Allen have been together since ’97, with Allen working as a Houston-based cardiothoracic surgeon. Both of them display quite a formidable amount of strength in this new video, with Allen able to support – figuratively and literally – his wife as she reaches new heights. Check it out below!

Jaclyn Smith shares a new workout video with her husband

Earlier this month, Smith took to Instagram to share videos of her workout. First, she shared a clip of her and her husband leaning against each other. When they get close, they share a cheek kiss before pushing away, holding hands the entire time. At times, they’re doing their own independent exercises, with Allen performing situps and Smith doing back kicks. But they’re still doing it all together.

“It’s hard to stay motivated to work out during the holiday season,” she captioned the post. “but Brad and I have found a way to have a few laughs while also getting a workout done!” Hugs make an excellent motivational reward after doing squats, after all. But just a few days later, Smith had another creative and impressive workout to show off.

The family that exercises together stays together

Yet another example of the strength of their relationship came days later. “We decided to turn it up a notch with our workouts!” she captioned this new post, in which Smith at one point wraps her legs securely around Allen’s waist and does mid-air situps. Allen is able to hold her up and the two exchange a kiss every time she sits up. This is just further proof that these two have never shied away from PDA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGXwY_0jlBSXqB00
Jaclyn Smtih and Brad Allen, husband and wife, and workout buddies / Instagram

In fact, back in October, the couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. For the occasion, Smith posted, “Happy 25th anniversary to my guy, my best friend, my partner in life who keeps me laughing through the ups and down and takes such good care of all of us, even my honeybun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7qz7_0jlBSXqB00
CHARLIE’S ANGELS, Jaclyn Smith, 1976-81 / Everett Collection

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Ozzy Osbourne Admits That He Can’t Walk Much Now After Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne recently gave a health update in an interview with SiriusXM satellite radio. This year, Ozzy underwent surgery to fix some lingering back and neck pain issues. Six months after the surgery, Ozzy said that he is still having a hard time walking and it may affect his upcoming tour dates.
DoYouRemember?

Bruce Willis And Demi Moore’s Daughter Rumer Willis Is Expecting

Rumer Willis, one of the daughters of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, is excepting her first child. The 34-year-old just announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. They shared a joint Instagram post with a photo of Derek smiling while holding Rumer’s baby bump. The soon-to-be parents simply...
DoYouRemember?

Paul McCartney’s Daughter Opens Up About Creating Documentary With Her Dad

Mary McCartney is looking back on her childhood. Mary is the daughter of Beatles’ Paul McCartney and photographer Linda McCartney. Even though her parents were very famous, she admitted that she grew up in a normal household. Now, she’s looking back on that time and London’s Abbey Road in a new documentary called If These Walls Could Sing.
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey Is All Legs Dancing With Rockettes In New Photo

Mariah Carey makes it her business to get involved in all things Christmas, while the Radio City Rockettes have kicked their way into the holiday cultural zeitgeist since the ’30s. So, a team-up between these two forces is only natural. In a new Instagram video, fans of both can see Carey perform right alongside the Rockettes in a new post!
NEW YORK STATE
DoYouRemember?

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss And Wife Celebrated 9th Anniversary Days Before His Death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife Allison Holker had celebrated their 9th anniversary together just days before his death. Boss was reported dead at the age of 40 by suicide, shocking fans and close friends alike. Boss had posted an anniversary tribute to his wife just a few days before his death, the caption reading “Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” alongside a photo of them from their wedding.
DoYouRemember?

‘General Hospital’ Star Sonya Eddy Dies At 55

She was best known for her recurring role on ‘General Hospital.’. She was 55 years old. Her cause of death is currently unknown. Actress Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as head nurse Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital, has passed away. The executive producer of General Hospital, Frank Valentini confirmed the sad news.
DoYouRemember?

Miley Cyrus Responds On If She Would Play Godmother Dolly Parton In New Biopic

Recently in an interview with E! News, Miley Cyrus shared her thoughts about the possibility of playing country music legend Dolly Parton, who also doubles as her godmother, in a biopic. “Me and Dolly have never really spoken, honestly, about me playing Dolly because I feel like I’m already doing it,” Cyrus said. “I don’t know what they’re gonna do to me; I’m sucked, I’m tucked, and plucked, just like she taught me.”
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
183K+
Followers
9K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy