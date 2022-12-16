77-Year-Old Jaclyn Smith Shares Sexy New Workout Video Featuring Husband

Jaclyn Smith is known as a mainstay in Charlie’s Angels, staying a core part of the cast from 1976 all the way to its conclusion in ’81. Today, Smith is 77 and still looks like an angel in a new workout video she shared, joined by her husband, Brad Allen.

Smith and Allen have been together since ’97, with Allen working as a Houston-based cardiothoracic surgeon. Both of them display quite a formidable amount of strength in this new video, with Allen able to support – figuratively and literally – his wife as she reaches new heights. Check it out below!

Jaclyn Smith shares a new workout video with her husband

Earlier this month, Smith took to Instagram to share videos of her workout. First, she shared a clip of her and her husband leaning against each other. When they get close, they share a cheek kiss before pushing away, holding hands the entire time. At times, they’re doing their own independent exercises, with Allen performing situps and Smith doing back kicks. But they’re still doing it all together.

“It’s hard to stay motivated to work out during the holiday season,” she captioned the post. “but Brad and I have found a way to have a few laughs while also getting a workout done!” Hugs make an excellent motivational reward after doing squats, after all. But just a few days later, Smith had another creative and impressive workout to show off.

The family that exercises together stays together

Yet another example of the strength of their relationship came days later. “We decided to turn it up a notch with our workouts!” she captioned this new post, in which Smith at one point wraps her legs securely around Allen’s waist and does mid-air situps. Allen is able to hold her up and the two exchange a kiss every time she sits up. This is just further proof that these two have never shied away from PDA.

Jaclyn Smtih and Brad Allen, husband and wife, and workout buddies / Instagram

In fact, back in October, the couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. For the occasion, Smith posted, “Happy 25th anniversary to my guy, my best friend, my partner in life who keeps me laughing through the ups and down and takes such good care of all of us, even my honeybun.”