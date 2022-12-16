Read full article on original website
Woman continues holiday pajama drive
AMHERST JUNCTION, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A Portage County woman is going on her twelfth year of collecting pajams for victims of domestic violence. Laurie Stoltenberg says the drive stemmed from a memory of receiving pajamas from her grandma for Christmas growing up, and wanting to give that to those in need.
Northwoods residents mark shortest day of the year
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Wednesday is the shortest day of the year. And despite bitterly cold temperatures, some people in the Northwoods are celebrating. The Northwoods Community Garden, along with Nicolet College and ArtStart, is hosting a community solstice fire. It will offer light during the longest night of the year.
Rhinelander has two finalists for city administrator
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – The Rhinelander City Council voted Monday night to proceed with the contract process to hire the city’s next administrator. Patrick Reagan, currently the village manager and village clerk for Lake Odessa, Michigan, was one of two candidates announced last month as finalists. His tentative start date would be February 2023.
Mayors Monday: Marathon County Administrator Lance Leonhard
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Expect changes in Marathon County’s administrative infrastructure in 2023. Administrator Lance Leonhard says the County is looking to vacate many of its properties along River Drive in downtown Wausau with the goal of consolidating its footprint. Something that’s been in the works for years, but was brought to the forefront as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people work. “We learned a lot of things about how to work differently. More remote work, hybrid work; so we are continuing down that path.”
Two assaulted in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) Two people were assaulted in Stevens Point early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened around 2am at a home on the 2500-block of Minnesota Avenue. Both were transported to a hospital in Marshfield. Their names and conditions have not been released. One person has been arrested...
Re-trial begins for school custodian accused of molesting student
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) – The re-trial of a school custodian accused of molesting a student begins Monday in Oneida County court. Stavros Iliopoulos, 69, of Tomahawk, had been convicted earlier. His conviction and a 14-year jail sentence was thrown out because of ineffective council. Iliopoulos was working as a...
$1-Million Bond in Amherst House Murder
AMHERST, WI (WSAU) – Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of an elderly man during Thanksgiving weekend. The suspect, Miles Bradley, 78, is being held on $1-million bond. During a court hearing Monday Bradley was charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Clarance Banks. Sheriffs...
Some snowmobile trails will open Friday morning
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) – Some snowmobile trails in the Northwoods will open on Friday. Oneida County’s snowmobile trail system will open at 8am according to the county’s Forestry, Land and Recreation Department. However, trails that cross lakes and rivers shouldn’t be used unless they are marked as...
Crimestoppers looks for info on camper thief
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A thief took off with a $48,000 trailer and Marathon County CrimeStoppers want to help police identify him. The crime happened at Kings Campers in Rib Mountain. Investigators released security camera video showing a dark pickup driving onto the parking lot and the man...
Trial scheduled in stabbing death
ANTIGO, WI (WSAU) – A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother will go on trial in late January. Derek Goplin, 39, is charged with killing his mother at the home in Antigo in October of 2021. The body of 63-year-old Susan Reese was found when police arrived a day later for a welfare check.
After months of delays, Wausau’s water treatment facility goes online
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – After months of delays, Wausau’s new water treatment facility has gone online. It was supposed to go into service last August. That was pushed back to October. The delays were in part because of parts and supply-chain shortages, and because of a post-design filtration system to deal with forever chemicals. The new plant took two years to build, and was in the planning stages for four years.
