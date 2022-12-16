Read full article on original website
When to travel in Upstate NY to beat frozen blast expected just before Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If you’re planning to drive to visit family for Christmas, you might want to rethink your plans. A storm so disruptive it hits only once ever few decades is barreling across the country and will hit Upstate New York in earnest on Friday. It is likely to cause some combination of heavy rain, icing roads, bitterly cold temperatures, high winds and heavy lake effect snow.
‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It would be hard to conjure up a worst-case weather scenario as bad as the one we’re facing this weekend: On the three-day Christmas weekend, Upstate New York could be slammed with a storm so powerful and so disruptive it happens only once every few decades.
Syracuse man pleads guilty after found with gun, ammo in car near Carrier Circle
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge for having a gun while a felon, prosecutors said. Cedric L. Hudson Jr., 36, of Syracuse, was arrested after driving erratically at 10:30 p.m. near Carrier Circle in DeWitt on October 17, prosecutors said in a news release.
First weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for “once in a generation” winter storm
Editor’s note: See our updated story on syracuse.com: ‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend. Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has already begun issuing severe weather alerts for a massive winter storm expected to roll across the country this week and slam Upstate New York just before Christmas.
Christmas weekend travel could be dangerous as powerful storm hits Upstate New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — A massive winter storm rumbling across the U.S. this week could cause icy roads and power outages in Upstate New York just as the Christmas weekend travel begins. On Thursday and Friday, Upstate New York is expected to get heavy rain that would wash away road...
State giving $10M to revitalize Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The state of New York is providing nearly $10 million for 12 projects designed to improve walkability, restore historic buildings and create housing and business opportunities in Syracuse’s Southwest Side. The $9.8 million in funding announced Wednesday will support the city’s Southwest Gateway initiative, an effort...
Another winter storm likely to slam Upstate NY just in time for Christmas travel
Syracuse, N.Y. – Another messy winter storm is likely to bring snow, ice and high winds to Upstate New York just in time for Christmas weekend travel. “The storm’s timing could not be worse,” said forecasting company Accuweather. The storm starts off mostly as rain Thursday, and...
NY plans to change the way you heat your home. Gas, oil, propane furnaces to be phased out
Syracuse, N.Y. – A state commission today approved plans to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces beginning as soon as 2025 as part of New York’s aggressive program to address climate change. The plan adopted today by the state Climate Action Council requires energy-efficient electric heat pumps or other...
NY to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces; plus, Mannion wins by 10 votes (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 18. Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel. Holiday Treats: With 765 pounds of sugary frosting holding it together, it’s no wonder the Gingerbread Village at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York has once again been named one of the top hotel displays this year by Forbes’ Travel Guide. See more photos of the sweet holiday display. (Provided photo)
Upstate is for the birds: Here are the best spots on New York’s Birding Trail
Forests, wetlands, grasslands, lakes, rivers and more. Whether you’re an expert bird watcher or a layperson looking to take up a hobby that surged in popularity during the pandemic, Upstate New York has plenty to offer. From the shores of Lake Erie to the wilderness of the Adirondacks, there’s a wide range of habitats — and an equally diverse range of birds.
Gov. Hochul vetoes bill allowing Upstate NY counties to ban holiday hunt
Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow Upstate counties to opt-out of the new “holiday hunt” season, which went into effect only last year. The New York State legislature passed the bill earlier this year. The holiday hunt allows big game hunters in the Southern...
Flu clobbering CNY harder than rest of state; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 21)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 23. Alerts issued for “once in a generation” winter storm. SHOUT! Syracuse superfan Adam Weitsman brought several Buffalo Bills players to Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pitt basketball game in the JMA Dome, including quarterback Josh Allen and wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King. (Scott Schild photo)
Today’s obituaries: Dorris Scibilia, 90, operated Lyndon Pharmacy in DeWitt with husband for decades
Dorris Fish Scibilia, 90, of Jamesville, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Born in Medina, she graduated from Lyndonville High School and earned a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy from University of Buffalo, according to her obituary. She worked as a pharmacist. She and her husband, Frank, owned and operated...
County threatens to take 2 former department stores at ShoppingTown by eminent domain
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency has taken the first step toward using its eminent domain power against the owners of two former department stores at the dead ShoppingTown Mall in DeWitt. The agency voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize its staff and attorneys to take various actions...
New York is letting liquor stores open on Christmas. How many will take advantage?
Let’s say you’re headed to Aunt Mary’s for Christmas Day dinner but you forgot to grab some wine. This year, you may be in luck. For the first time, wine and liquor stores in New York state can open on Christmas Day, according to a change in state law.
NY health department staffer mocks McLaughlin’s cancer diagnosis
Albany, N.Y. — A state Department of Health employee mocked Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin on Twitter in response to news that the politician was being treated for prostate cancer — then doubled down by seeming to laugh off criticism of her remarks. McLaughlin, 59, a Republican former...
Strong first half aids Weedsport in girls basketball victory over Onondaga (59 photos)
Weedsport used a strong first half to guide itself to a 45-36 victory over Onondaga on Wednesday in an OHSL matchup. “I’m really happy we got a win on the road,” Weedsport coach Chris Vargason said.
First legal cannabis sale in NY to happen Dec. 29; state approves new growers and processors
During the Cannabis Control Board’s final meeting of the year, Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander announced New York’s first legal cannabis sale will happen at a Manhattan dispensary run by the nonprofit Housing Works on Dec. 29 – technically meeting the state’s goal of starting legal weed sales before 2023.
Arizona judge to consider Kari Lake’s stolen election claims
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake has claimed for weeks that her loss in the race for Arizona governor was illegitimate. The former television anchor gets her long-sought opportunity to make her case to a judge this week during a two-day trial scheduled to begin on Wednesday. She’ll have a chance to inspect ballots, call witnesses and introduce evidence in a bid to prove she was the rightful winner of the race, which Democrat Katie Hobbs won by just over 17,000 votes.
NY legislators likely to vote on $32K pay raise in special session
Albany, N.Y. — Lawmakers could head to the state Capitol as early as this Thursday to consider adding another $32,000 to their annual salaries — while placing bans on most sources of outside income. A bill introduced late Monday night in the state Senate will likely ensure lawmakers’...
