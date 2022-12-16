Read full article on original website
Related
Flathead Beacon
Extreme Cold to Hit Northwest Montana this Week
The National Weather Service (NWS) on Dec. 17 issued an extreme cold warning for Northwest Montana, which will be in effect from Dec. 19 through Dec. 23. The region is expected to see sub-zero temperatures, snow accumulation and intense wind chills over the next few days, and residents are advised to exercise caution and avoid travel. Temperatures are slated to fall well below zero degrees Fahrenheit and could dip as low as minus 45 degrees.
WGME
Friday storm to bring widespread power outages to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- One final sunny day in store for Wednesday. Clouds increase Thursday, and then a very impactful storm moves through on Friday bringing high winds, coastal and freshwater flooding, and a power outage threat. Temperatures plummet for Christmas weekend with sunshine returning. Another beautiful day Wednesday. Winds will be...
observer-me.com
Mainers already venturing onto ‘hard water’ for early ice fishing despite risks
Winter has not officially arrived, but Mainers who enjoy fishing on hard water are already at it. There is only a limited amount of ice on many of the state’s lakes and ponds — and none yet on a number of water bodies — but some avid anglers have been setting traps and catching fish in recent weeks.
WPFO
'Grinch' storm expected to bring widespread power outages to Maine ahead of Christmas Eve
PORTLAND (WGME)--- One final sunny day in store for Wednesday. Clouds increase Thursday, and then a very impactful storm moves through on Friday, bringing high winds, coastal and freshwater flooding, and a power outage threat. Temperatures plummet for Christmas weekend with sunshine returning. Another beautiful day Wednesday. Winds will be...
Flathead Beacon
FWP Extends Public Comment Period on Proposed Grizzly Bear Management Plan
The Montana agency tasked with the long-term conservation of grizzly bears has extended its deadline for public comment on a draft management plan after receiving “multiple requests” for more time to review the documents, which are meant to provide the framework for statewide management once protections are removed for grizzlies under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Flathead Beacon
Montana Board Urges EPA to Repeal Water Quality Standard on Lake Koocanusa
Acting at the behest of a Canadian coal company whose British Columbia mines have for years leached pollutants across the international border into Lake Koocanusa and the Kootenai River basin, the Montana Board of Environmental Review (BER) has asked federal regulators to invalidate a water quality standard implemented specifically to gird against the inrush of hazardous upstream mining contaminants.
WMUR.com
Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
WMTW
'Grinch' storm to bring flooding, wicked wind to Maine
MAINE — A powerful storm hits Maine on Friday bringing heavy rain, high winds, and the threat of flooding across the state. The 'Grinch' storm arrives in New England on Thursday night. It begins as wet, heavy snow in the mountains with 1-3" possible before changing to rain Friday morning. Elsewhere, all rain is expected with 1-4" of rainfall possible by late Friday night.
WMUR.com
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton
NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
Powerful Storm Likely to Bring Heavy Wind & Power Outages to Maine Friday
This past weekend was a 'doozie' of a storm for many people across the state of Maine. Not only were we faced with large amounts of snow, but that snow was super-heavy and wicked wet. Sure, it was great for building snowmen but it was horrible for shoveling and plowing. Oh, and don't even get me started about how the ground wasn't frozen enough and now a good portion of my driveway is on my lawn.
WMTW
Powerful 'Grinch' storm to hit Maine Friday
Maine — A powerful storm is expected to impact New England later this week. Mainly rain this time but snow and ice are possible at the beginning and end of the storm as well. High winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns. If current projections pan out, it would ruin the chance for a white Christmas for many.
WCAX
Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on Interstate-89
How a young Vermont baker is trying to elevate cannabis edibles. Since Vermont’s recreational pot shops started opening on Oct. 1, more and more products are joining the market. Power still out Monday for many Vermonters following storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. Thousands of Vermonters were still without power...
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont
The season's first major snowstorm created a winter wonderland a week before Christmas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont.
WMTW
Many Mainers face more days without power after weekend storm
FRYEBURG, Maine — About 20,000 Central Maine Power customers were still without power Monday morning following Friday's storm. More than half of those outages were in Oxford County in western Maine, and CMP said many customers would likely not get power back until late Tuesday night. There were even some customers who did not have an estimated restoration time.
WMTW
Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in parts of Maine
BUXTON, Maine — After months of skyrocketing gas prices in Maine and across the country, prices have fallen back to where they were a year ago. In fact, several communities in Maine are now seeing gas for under $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average for a gallon...
NECN
Maine State Police Respond to 183 Crashes in 30 Hours Amid Snow Storm
A powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some parts of New England, making travel dangerous on snow-covered roads across the region. Maine State Police said they responded to 183 crashes between 5 p.m. Friday and 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Fortunately there were only minor injuries, police said, but they...
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
Comments / 0