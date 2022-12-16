This past weekend was a 'doozie' of a storm for many people across the state of Maine. Not only were we faced with large amounts of snow, but that snow was super-heavy and wicked wet. Sure, it was great for building snowmen but it was horrible for shoveling and plowing. Oh, and don't even get me started about how the ground wasn't frozen enough and now a good portion of my driveway is on my lawn.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO