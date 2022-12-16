ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmetto, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County nearing end of Hurricane Ian debris collection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The county has almost wrapped up its collection of hurricane debris in the aftermath of Ian. Sarasota County’s hurricane debris worked from sunup to sundown for 75 days within areas of the unincorporated county. More than 3.3 million cubic yards of eligible vegetative, construction and demolition storm debris have been collected by debris contractors.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County announces end of Ian debris collection

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After gathering more than 725,000 cubic yards of storm-related debris in the wake of Hurricane Ian, or roughly 185 million pounds, the collection is coming to an end in Manatee County this Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Manatee County officials. staff and contractors issued a thank you...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Manatee Habitat breaks ground on 16-home community

Ground has been broken on the new Poling Gardens community in Manatee County, which is for families affected by rising housing prices. The Manatee County Habitat for Humanity community will feature 16 homes at 1098 32nd Ave. E in Bradenton. The homes will be available for purchase accompanied by a zero-interest mortgage.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

1 transported to hospital after vehicle collides with dirt bike

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a crash involving a dirt bike and vehicle. The crash occurred at 32nd Street and Osprey Avenue. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The dirt bike operator has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Manatee County residents warned of scams

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The sheriff’s office in Manatee County has sent out several notices to residents advising them to watch out for the signs. Especially with the holidays coming up, the sheriff’s office expects there to be an increase of activity. What You Need To Know.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red Tide Advisory lifted at all Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Red Tide Health Advisory that has been in place at all 16 Sarasota County beaches since Nov. 1 has been lifted. The beach advisory signs have been changed at all beaches. There are no advisories in place for any beaches in Sarasota County at this...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man riding bike hit and killed in Sarasota crash

SARASOTA, Fla. — A bicyclist is dead following a Monday night crash on U.S. 41, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the area of S. Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) and Bay Acres Avenue. A 61-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

UPDATE: Missing Endangered Adult found in Manatee County

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Susan has been found and is safe. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult for a woman last seen Monday. Susan Boucher, 53, walked away from a care facility in the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Sheriff Office celebrates successful toy drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced the end result of a successful holiday toy drive!. Employees, local businesses, and citizens brought toys and gift cards to the agency’s headquarters to benefit children enrolled in the 12th Judicial Circuit’s Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) program and our two new community partners Teen Court and All-Star Children’s Foundation. Gifts were selected for children ranging from newborn to 18 years old who reside in Sarasota, Manatee, or Desoto counties. The agency collected 2,468 gifts this year, including $12,055 in gift cards. On Thursday, Teen Court and All-Star Children’s Foundation sent representatives to gather the gifts needed for the children they serve. On Friday, sheriff’s office personnel made the official delivery to the GAL offices. Over the next several days, guardians will select individual gifts for children in their care.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman has won big with a Florida Lottery scratch-off. The lottery announced that Lisa Heisner, 57, of Palmetto, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Resilient Retreat provides oasis for trauma survivors on the suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Located just east of I-75 on busy Fruitville Road is a quiet oasis that resembles a wellness facility one would imagine is only reserved for A-list celebrities looking to get away from life’s stressors. Lucky for the Suncoast, Resilient Retreat has all the VIP amenities...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy