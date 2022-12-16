Read full article on original website

Sarasota County nearing end of Hurricane Ian debris collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The county has almost wrapped up its collection of hurricane debris in the aftermath of Ian. Sarasota County’s hurricane debris worked from sunup to sundown for 75 days within areas of the unincorporated county. More than 3.3 million cubic yards of eligible vegetative, construction and demolition storm debris have been collected by debris contractors.

Manatee County announces end of Ian debris collection
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After gathering more than 725,000 cubic yards of storm-related debris in the wake of Hurricane Ian, or roughly 185 million pounds, the collection is coming to an end in Manatee County this Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Manatee County officials. staff and contractors issued a thank you...
Garbage piled up outside Clearwater home after trash truck stopped coming
A stinking heap of garbage: that's what a Clearwater family said they were left with after their trash hauler stopped servicing their address.
Eyes in the sky: Helicopter, K9s used in search for alleged Sarasota bank robber
Authorities are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a bank in Sarasota on Wednesday morning.

Manatee Habitat breaks ground on 16-home community
Ground has been broken on the new Poling Gardens community in Manatee County, which is for families affected by rising housing prices. The Manatee County Habitat for Humanity community will feature 16 homes at 1098 32nd Ave. E in Bradenton. The homes will be available for purchase accompanied by a zero-interest mortgage.

1 transported to hospital after vehicle collides with dirt bike
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a crash involving a dirt bike and vehicle. The crash occurred at 32nd Street and Osprey Avenue. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The dirt bike operator has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Sarasota phone repair man sends customer’s explicit video to himself
A Sarasota County phone repair technician was arrested after he sent himself a copy of an explicit video stored on a customer's device, according to authorities.

Manatee County residents warned of scams
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The sheriff’s office in Manatee County has sent out several notices to residents advising them to watch out for the signs. Especially with the holidays coming up, the sheriff’s office expects there to be an increase of activity. What You Need To Know.

Man rescued from Tampa garbage truck after he was likely sleeping in dumpster, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa garbage truck driver was following his usual route Wednesday morning when he looked at the truck's camera and noticed movement in the back – which turned out to be a person. The driver quickly called first responders. Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived near North...

Red Tide Advisory lifted at all Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Red Tide Health Advisory that has been in place at all 16 Sarasota County beaches since Nov. 1 has been lifted. The beach advisory signs have been changed at all beaches. There are no advisories in place for any beaches in Sarasota County at this...
Largo apartment fire spreads to multiple units
There is no word on how many residents were displaced.
Man riding bike hit and killed in Sarasota crash
SARASOTA, Fla. — A bicyclist is dead following a Monday night crash on U.S. 41, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the area of S. Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) and Bay Acres Avenue. A 61-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound...

UPDATE: Missing Endangered Adult found in Manatee County
BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Susan has been found and is safe. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult for a woman last seen Monday. Susan Boucher, 53, walked away from a care facility in the...

Sarasota County Sheriff Office celebrates successful toy drive
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced the end result of a successful holiday toy drive!. Employees, local businesses, and citizens brought toys and gift cards to the agency’s headquarters to benefit children enrolled in the 12th Judicial Circuit’s Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) program and our two new community partners Teen Court and All-Star Children’s Foundation. Gifts were selected for children ranging from newborn to 18 years old who reside in Sarasota, Manatee, or Desoto counties. The agency collected 2,468 gifts this year, including $12,055 in gift cards. On Thursday, Teen Court and All-Star Children’s Foundation sent representatives to gather the gifts needed for the children they serve. On Friday, sheriff’s office personnel made the official delivery to the GAL offices. Over the next several days, guardians will select individual gifts for children in their care.
2 found dead in Largo mobile home community, police say
Police were called to the scene of a mobile home community in Largo Monday afternoon following the deaths of two people, News Channel 8 has confirmed.
Woman, 2 children rescued nearly 100 miles off Pasco County shore
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a mother and two children nearly 100 miles off the Pasco County coast after their boat became disabled on Sunday.
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.

Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman has won big with a Florida Lottery scratch-off. The lottery announced that Lisa Heisner, 57, of Palmetto, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.
Trader Joe's traffic jam causing frustrations for neighbors
Traffic surrounding the Tampa Trader Joe’s is creating issues for people living and working in the area, with traffic often backing up around the corner.

Resilient Retreat provides oasis for trauma survivors on the suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Located just east of I-75 on busy Fruitville Road is a quiet oasis that resembles a wellness facility one would imagine is only reserved for A-list celebrities looking to get away from life’s stressors. Lucky for the Suncoast, Resilient Retreat has all the VIP amenities...
