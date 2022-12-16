Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Long Beach, Police Seek Suspect
A man was found dead Tuesday alongside a Long Beach street, but it remained unclear exactly how the person died. Police and fire officials responded at 5:13 a.m. to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard on a report of an injured person, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extinguish House Fire in South Los Angeles 13 Minutes
A fire at a one-story house in South Los Angeles was extinguished in 13 minutes by 32 firefighters Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 9:37 p.m. and firefighters responded to 1341 W. 84th St., near Normandie Avenue, where they quickly contained the flames, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was not reported to authorities...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves Man Dead; Suspect Sought
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Fatal Shooting in Huntington Beach
A Temecula man was charged Tuesday with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee is accused of killing 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles on Dec. 5, according...
mynewsla.com
Corona Man Charged with Robbery Spree in OC
A 27-year-old Corona man was arrested Wednesday on federal charges of eight armed robberies and two attempted robberies during a spree of holdups in Orange County in November. George Arizon is charged with a count of interference with commerce by robbery and a count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Arizon is expected to make his first appearance in federal court in Santa Ana on Thursday.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Barricaded in Lancaster Mobile Home Park
A man who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit in Lancaster was barricaded in a mobile home park Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday began pursuing a man who was driving at speeds over 130 mph through surface streets in Palmdale before driving onto the northbound Antelope (14) Highway Freeway, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed Solo-Vehicle Crash In Antelope Valley
One person was killed Tuesday in a solo-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. at Mount Emma Road near Angeles Forest Highway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. Officers found the Volkswagen sedan overturned on its roof and one person was trapped inside, Kimball...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in San Jacinto Bank Robbery Arrested
A 22-year-old man suspected of robbing a bank in San Jacinto Tuesday was arrested. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department’s San Jacinto Station responded at 10:48 a.m. to the Bank of Hemet branch in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue regarding a bank robbery, Sgt. Matt Posson said.
mynewsla.com
Person Hit by Amtrak Train and Killed in Pomona
A person was hit by an Amtrak train and killed Wednesday in Pomona, police said. The person was injured about 5:40 a.m. near East First Street and Electra Street and died at the scene, according to the Pomona Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the...
mynewsla.com
Man With Autism Reported Missing in Palmdale is Found
A man with autism who went missing in Palmdale has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Alijah Amir Harris, 22, had last been seen at about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday morning, the...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Public’s Help In Locating Woman Last Seen in Rowland Heights
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a 22-year-old woman diagnosed with autism, anxiety and depression last seen in Rowland Heights. Megan Raye Elder was last seen on around 8 a.m. Monday in the 18100 block of Galatina Street, near Fullerton Road, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. She was last seen wearing a red vest, gray sweatshirt and gray leggings.
mynewsla.com
Pair Killed When Sports Car Plows into Tree in Corona
A driver and his passenger were killed when the sports car they were in slammed into a tree near downtown Corona, authorities said Monday. Austin Hornung, 25, and Robert Dissmore, 22, both of Corona, were fatally injured shortly after midnight Saturday on East Ontario Avenue, near Magnolia Avenue, according to the Corona Police Department.
mynewsla.com
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Santa Ana Shooting
One person died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Santa Ana Sunday. The Santa Ana Police Department reported it received a call from a hospital around 1:45 a.m. Sunday regarding a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man, who was expected to survive,...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Long Beach Stabbing
A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was stabbed by another man near Junipero Beach in Long Beach. The stabbing was reported at 12:06 a.m. and investigators say it occurred in the 2000 block of East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening...
mynewsla.com
Firefighter Injured Battling Fire in Montebello Restaurant
A firefighter was injured Monday battling a fire at a restaurant in Monterey Park. The fire was reported about 8:40 a.m. in the 700 block of South Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which assisted Monterey Park firefighters sent to the scene. According to KTLA5, the...
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Allegedly Tries Breaking Into Fire Engine Outside MoVal Store
A homeless man with a knife allegedly tried to break into a Riverside County Fire Department engine parked outside a Moreno Valley grocery store Monday, prompting firefighters to request help from sheriff’s deputies before the suspect fled. The attempted break-in was reported at 11:15 in the parking lot of...
mynewsla.com
Unlicensed Driver Admits Killing Motorcyclist in Moreno Valley DUI Crash
An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist while driving under the influence at a Moreno Valley intersection is slated to be sentenced next month to 10 years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Deadly Pursuit, Crash in Westminster
A 29-year-old man was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses in a drug-fueled crash in Westminster that killed one man and left another victim with life-threatening injuries. Fred Harper Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury, hit and run with permanent...
mynewsla.com
Five Pounds Of Fentanyl And Methamphetamine Seized in Huntington Beach
Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when after an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger exit it and litter,...
