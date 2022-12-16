Read full article on original website
Average LA County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since October 2021
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County resumed decreasing Tuesday, dropping 2.1 cents to $4.452, one day after a 38-day streak of decreases ended when it was unchanged. The average price dropped $1.058 during the streak, according to figures from the AAA and...
Karen Bass Launches Program Seeking to Alter LA’s Approach to Encampments
In what her office described as a “fundamental change” to Los Angeles’ approach to addressing encampments on city streets, Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive Wednesday launching a program that seeks to proactively bring unhoused residents indoors and prevent encampments from returning. The program, called the...
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up Slightly in LA County; 3,000 New Cases Reported
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose slightly Wednesday, while the county reported another 3,080 new infections and 23 more virus-related deaths. According to state figures, there were 1,274 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, up from 1,251 on Tuesday. Of those patients, 152...
Skid Row Infrastructure Project Gets $47.5 Million in State Funding
A bicycle connectivity and pedestrian safety program in Skid Row will benefit from $47.5 million in funding from a state grant, City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n announced Wednesday. The funding is the largest infrastructure grant ever for Skid Row, according to de LeÃ³n’s office. The...
LA County Reports 6,800 New COVID-19 Cases
Los Angeles County reported more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases Monday covering a three-day period, along with 61 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 21 deaths on Saturday and 20 each on Sunday and Monday. Health officials recently noted an uptick in virus-related death numbers, following a recent spike in hospitalizations. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared the fatality numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to that rise in hospital patients infected with the virus.
Port of LA to Fund 22 Zero-Emission Trucks Through $6M in Grants
The Port of Los Angeles will fund the cost of 22 zero-emission trucks next year through $6 million in grants, officials announced Tuesday. The funding, made through the port’s Zero Emission Truck Pilot Program, will provide $3 million each to two licensed motor carriers in the Los Angeles area — MLI Leasing and Performance Team.
Man With Autism Reported Missing in Palmdale is Found
A man with autism who went missing in Palmdale has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Alijah Amir Harris, 22, had last been seen at about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday morning, the...
Judge Approves $2.8 Million Settlement Against Rowland Unified
A judge has approved a $2.8 million settlement of a lawsuit brought against the Rowland Unified School District on behalf of a girl who alleged she was molested by her second grade teacher. Lawyers for plaintiff Jane Doe J.C., now 12 years old, filed court papers on Nov. 4 with...
Attorneys for Mark Ridley-Thomas Formally File Suit Settlement Notice
Attorneys for suspended City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas — who is facing federal corruption charges for misdeeds allegedly committed while he was a member of the county Board of Supervisors — have formally filed court papers confirming a resolution of his lawsuit against the city and City Controller Ron Galperin over the suspension of his pay and benefits.
LACo Board Wants Answers on Killing of Puppy at Animal Shelter
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday ordered an investigation into the accidental euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy earlier this month at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee “erroneously...
Corona Man Charged with Robbery Spree in OC
A 27-year-old Corona man was arrested Wednesday on federal charges of eight armed robberies and two attempted robberies during a spree of holdups in Orange County in November. George Arizon is charged with a count of interference with commerce by robbery and a count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Arizon is expected to make his first appearance in federal court in Santa Ana on Thursday.
Suspect in Venice Shooting of Two Tourists in Arrested in West Virginia
A man wanted in a July shooting in Venice that left two tourists from the United Kingdom seriously injured was arrested in West Virginia Monday. Los Angeles Police Department detectives learned Friday Brandon Manyo Dixon was possibly hiding in West Virginia, police said. Detectives coordinated with a U.S. Marshals Service...
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was not reported to authorities...
Man Charged with Fatal Shooting in Huntington Beach
A Temecula man was charged Tuesday with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee is accused of killing 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles on Dec. 5, according...
Harvey Weinstein Convicted of LA-Area Rape, Acquitted of Another
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted Monday of raping a woman in the Los Angeles area in 2013, but jurors acquitted him of a felony charge involving a second alleged victim and were unable to reach verdicts on a lesser charge involving that woman along with charges relating to two other women.
Thousands of LAUSD Students Attend Acceleration Day Classes
Winter break was delayed Monday for thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students who enrolled in the district’s first “acceleration day” designed to help students recover learning lost during the pandemic. Roughly 72,000 LAUSD students signed up for the acceleration classes scheduled for Monday and Tuesday...
Officials Seek Public Help Identifying Man Who Abandoned Sick Dog
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public’s help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization’s South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9 by...
Hemet Man Accused of Distributing Fentanyl via the Mail
A 37-year-old man accused of distributing fentanyl out of his Hemet apartment, sending packets of the substance via U.S. mail, was in federal custody Monday. Ignacio Alcala was arrested last week following an investigation involving the Riverside County Gang Impact Team and U.S. Postal Service. Alcala was federally charged with...
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Woman Last Seen in San Juan Capistrano
A Silver Alert was in effect Tuesday for a 94-year-old woman who was reported missing from the San Juan Capistrano area. Shirley “Jean” Airth was last seen leaving her home for one of her regular walks at about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 32000 block of Via Buena, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert Monday on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Burglary Suspect with Sword Barricaded in Venice
A Los Angeles police SWAT team responded to a report of a barricaded burglary suspect allegedly armed with a sword in Venice Monday. The initial call was made around 12:26 p.m. regarding a man with a sword outside of a residence in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue in Venice, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.
