ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

OBJ 'Is Going to Join' Cowboys,' Promises Jerry Jones; Signing 1-Year Deal?

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5qyU_0jlBRTH400

“He’s been working out,” Jerry Jones says as he is promising that OBJ is signing with the Cowboys, “and of course he’s extraordinary.”

FRISCO - After all of the Odell Beckham Jr. drama and posturing, a Dallas Cowboys fan likely feels twisted into a knot featuring both "anticipation'' and "skepticism.''

Here comes another twist, team owner Jerry Jones saying, “Odell’s going to join us.''

That quote comes via USA Today’s Jarrett Bell , and we could suggest that it makes clear the plan for the injured eight-year veteran and two-time All-Pro to sign with the Cowboys "sooner rather than later, stand by,'' as Jones has already stated.

Is this about playing in the regular season? Apparently not.

About playing in the postseason? Maybe.

About a one-year contract - or really, a three-month contract - that is mostly about a wing and a prayer and finishing up his knee rehab at The Star under the supervision of Cowboys medical people, maybe leading to Jones having the inside track on re-signing Beckham when he's fully healthy (and maybe back to being worth $20 million APY)?

Who knows?

“There’s a good chance he will (sign with Dallas),'' Jones said, "with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

This arrangement would help Beckham's rehab, and if he ever got healthy enough to play for the 2022 Cowboys as they push for a Super Bowl run, that would be helpful, too.

Jones’ confidence here certainly points to this process being near the finish line, which bring an end to one of the longest-running free agency sagas in NFL history.

The "anticipation'' of what Beckham can do, however, should probably be tempered, as he himself has suggested he'd like another month before he takes the field.

Is there also a reason to slow the "skepticism''? Maybe in the sense at as we've been suggesting since late October, Jones has "The Itch'' to make an impactful move ... even if the move doesn't actually have any impact.

One more item: Beckham is a controversial figure; the word "circus'' has been mentioned in the Dallas locker room that Jones insists he's about to join . Part of his turbulent history involves what some would cite as a lack of loyalty. He helped the Rams with the Super Bowl (when he got hurt) and has since bad-mouthed them for not giving him an offer. Before that, he pushed his way to the Browns and then, with the help of his father, bad-mouthed his way out of Cleveland. And before that, he "burned bridges'' as he shoved his way out of the Giants, causing some in New York to find it outrageous that the Giants join Dallas on his wish list.

So what - if Jerry's pledge comes true - are the Cowboys really buying here?

More "twists,'' at the very least.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired

We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Deadspin

The Cowboys need to come to grips with the fact that Dak Prescott just isn’t that dude

Oops, Dak did it again. He played with your heart, and Dallas lost the game. Shocker. Like a lousy rendition of Britney Spears stuck in your head on repeat, so is life for fans of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Another lackluster performance against a team the Cowboys should beat in their sleep results in a 40-34 overtime loss to Jacksonville. Quite frankly, something needs to be said aloud, and it will hurt when you hear it. Dak is not the quarterback to get the Cowboys over the hump. He never has been and never will be.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 reasons Eagles can still beat the Cowboys without Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts may be out for the next two weeks, but the Philadelphia Eagles still have a chance to win against the Dallas Cowboys due to other Eagles stars. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the next two weeks due to a shoulder injury, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time: when the Eagles are set to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Encountering 1 Problem At Colorado

Deion Sanders has already landed some major recruits and transfers since taking the Colorado Buffaloes head coaching job earlier this month. But while Coach Prime is surely going to bring a lot of talent to Boulder, Colorado, he's encountering one notable problem at his new home. The weather. Many of...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On The Cowboys Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys blew a massive lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and Rex Ryan wasn't happy about it. The Cowboys were up 27-10 in the first half before losing in overtime on a walk-off interception, 40-34. The loss sent them to 10-4, though they did clinch a playoff spot thanks to the New York Giants win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy