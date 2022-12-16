ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scouting Hurricanes QB Commitment Emory Williams

By Brian Smith
 5 days ago

Milton High School quarterback Emory Williams looks to continue Miami tradition.

The quarterback tradition for the Miami Hurricanes has been incredible. There have been players behind center like Jim Kelly , Bernie Kosar , Craig Erickson , Vinnie Testaverde , Ken Dorsey and Jacorey Harris , to name a few.

Each one of them was great in a Miami uniform, and each one of the above players went on to the NFL, among other great quarterbacks for the Canes.

This year’s 2023 quarterback recruit, Emory Williams , hopes to follow in those footsteps. He’s certainly been trending in a good direction. Here’s a look at the Elite 11 quarterback from Milton (Fla.) High School that’s coming to Coral Gables to play for the Canes.

First off, he’s been the epitome of a pocket passer. Sound decision making, quick release, a basic over-the-top throwing motion, and he’s thrown to open receivers.

Sounds simple, and it has been. Williams takes what the defense gives him, as the old adage has been said. His junior film was good with those aspects, and the same with his Elite 11 Finals appearance.

His senior film has shown a couple of other interesting additions, too.

There has never been a true replacement for arm strength. Either a quarterback has been able to rocket a pass into a tight window, or not. The 6-foot-4 and 190-pound Williams has never had a bazooka for an arm, albeit good, and now it has improved.

Combining that fact with what’s been his uncanny ability to throw accurate passes in between defenders, Williams continued arm strength improvement has allowed him to make some second-level throws that he may not have previously been able to complete.

Several of his seam passes showed just a little bit more zip; that extra velocity proved to be the difference between a big gain and an interception.

Any quarterback that’s already transitioned to the college level and faced speedy cornerbacks and safeties can attest to the need for arm strength. There’s also a related category.

Yes, Williams has been a pocket passer. That does not mean he has no running ability. Williams averaged 5.2 yards per carry this season. Additionally, many of his senior highlight clips showcased his ability to escape the rush, create more time for his pass catchers to create separation, and then complete a pass. Here's Williams from a Milton practice earlier this year:

That latter point will probably aid Williams and the Canes more than him picking up an occasional five yards from a scramble. All of physical traits have allowed him to be a quality signal caller. Williams, however, has shown an additional skill that is not of the physical variety, yet has been important for winning football games.

Moxie. He came up with a way to make a key play even when the secondary was all over the receiving corps. It may have been threading a pass through to a receiver nobody expected Williams to be able to do, or maybe he ran over a defender to pick up a much needed first down from a run.

Whatever it might have been, Williams has shown to be a quarterback that can make the jump from the prep level to the Power 5 level, in time. He’s not a Day 1 player for the Canes, but like the other greats that have come through Coral Gables, he will one day get his shot based on how he’s continued to improve his skill set.

Williams had a really good senior season and Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes were smart to recruit him.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

