NYSP investigates fatal Freightliner crash on Interstate 84

GREENVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Thursday evening on Interstate 84 in the town of Greenville. Police say that Timothy J. Suer, 69, of Lancaster, Ohio, was traveling eastbound when his Freightliner left the roadway.

The vehicle reportedly crashed into a ditch, struck a guide wire, jackknifed, and came to rest after hitting a tree. Suer was located deceased in the driver’s seat still wearing his seatbelt. A small brown dog was discovered alive in the cab of the truck and has been turned over to the Town of Deerpark Dog Warden.

