fox13news.com
Man rescued from Tampa garbage truck after he was likely sleeping in dumpster, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa garbage truck driver was following his usual route Wednesday morning when he looked at the truck's camera and noticed movement in the back – which turned out to be a person. The driver quickly called first responders. Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived near North...
fox13news.com
Video: Dog rescued after getting trapped on top of I-275 overpass in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - A situation that could have ended in tragedy thankfully came to a peaceful conclusion thanks to the quick thinking of some animal control officers. According to Hillsborough County Animal Control, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday, after someone spotted the dog on the Interstate 275 overpass, over the Armenia Avenue exit.
fox13news.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after car crashes into CVS on Long Boat Key
LONG BOAT KEY, Fla. - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert after being hit by a car that crashed into a CVS in Sarasota County. It happened at the pharmacy retail store at 505 Bay Isles Parkway Wednesday afternoon. Long Boat Key police said the...
Garbage piled up outside Clearwater home after trash truck stopped coming
A stinking heap of garbage: that's what a Clearwater family said they were left with after their trash hauler stopped servicing their address.
Bicyclist killed in crash on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota
One person was killed in a crash on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota on Monday night, authorities said.
Mysuncoast.com
UPDATE: Missing Endangered Adult found in Manatee County
BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Susan has been found and is safe. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult for a woman last seen Monday. Susan Boucher, 53, walked away from a care facility in the...
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
fox13news.com
Christmas cold weather could alleviate red tide along Pinellas beaches
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - The beach was packed with people watching the sunset Monday evening, despite high levels of red tide being detected off the coast. The water is clear between Madeira Beach and Clearwater, but Treasure Island to Fort De Soto have medium to high concentrations of Karenia brevis, or red tide, according to the latest data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
fox13news.com
Downtown Tampa road closed after Regions Bank window breaks, causing glass to fall from 27th floor
TAMPA, Fla. - A gaping hole in the 27th floor window of the Regions Bank building caused a roadway in downtown Tampa to close Tuesday. The road closure on Ashley Drive between Jackson Street and Whiting Street is still in place after officers with the Tampa Police Department closed it off around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. They said the road closure will be in place for an "unknown amount of time."
Largo apartment fire spreads to multiple units
There is no word on how many residents were displaced.
fox13news.com
fox13news.com
Watch: Good Samaritans, police help great-grandmother, child trapped under car in Tampa parking lot
TAMPA, Fla. - An 80-year-old woman and her great-granddaughter were returning from a grocery store when a driver backed out of a parking spot in a Tampa apartment complex and reversed over them, police said. With the help of neighbors, a hydraulic jack, and first responders, they were pulled from underneath the vehicle. It was all captured on body camera.
fox13news.com
Coast Guard crews conduct helicopter rescue for sailboat of Pasco County's coast
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard in Clearwater conducted a helicopter rescue on a family of four, including two children, Sunday when their sailboat broke down off the coast of Pasco County. According to the Coast Guard, the family was sailing nearly 100 miles away from Anclote Island when...
fox13news.com
Introducing Hillsborough County's crime-fighting tools
A safe boat, a robotic dog, and a new bomb truck are among the essential tools that help the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office fight crime. But how do they work?
fox13news.com
Driver dies in crash on I-75 exit ramp in Wesley Chapel
At least one person was killed in a wreck in the area of Interstate 75 and State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel.
Manatee deputies searching for woman who walked away from care facility
Manatee County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing, endangered woman who walked away from a care facility.
Sarasota County deputies searching for suspected bank robber
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspected bank robber following an incident Wednesday morning.
fox13news.com
