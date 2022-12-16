ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

UPDATE: Missing Endangered Adult found in Manatee County

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Susan has been found and is safe. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult for a woman last seen Monday. Susan Boucher, 53, walked away from a care facility in the...
fox13news.com

Christmas cold weather could alleviate red tide along Pinellas beaches

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - The beach was packed with people watching the sunset Monday evening, despite high levels of red tide being detected off the coast. The water is clear between Madeira Beach and Clearwater, but Treasure Island to Fort De Soto have medium to high concentrations of Karenia brevis, or red tide, according to the latest data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
fox13news.com

Downtown Tampa road closed after Regions Bank window breaks, causing glass to fall from 27th floor

TAMPA, Fla. - A gaping hole in the 27th floor window of the Regions Bank building caused a roadway in downtown Tampa to close Tuesday. The road closure on Ashley Drive between Jackson Street and Whiting Street is still in place after officers with the Tampa Police Department closed it off around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. They said the road closure will be in place for an "unknown amount of time."
fox13news.com

Man rescued from back of Tampa garbage truck

Tampa first responders helped rescue a man who ended up in the back of a garbage truck. Officials believe he was sleeping in a dumpster overnight .When the garbage truck arrived to pick up the bin, that's when the man was likely tossed into the truck.
fox13news.com

Watch: Good Samaritans, police help great-grandmother, child trapped under car in Tampa parking lot

TAMPA, Fla. - An 80-year-old woman and her great-granddaughter were returning from a grocery store when a driver backed out of a parking spot in a Tampa apartment complex and reversed over them, police said. With the help of neighbors, a hydraulic jack, and first responders, they were pulled from underneath the vehicle. It was all captured on body camera.
fox13news.com

fox13news.com

TAMPA, FL

