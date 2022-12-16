ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

2022 Casper Christmas Kids Photo Contest Winner

We asked you to send us your photos, you voted for your favorite, now it is time to crown the winner of the 2022 'Christmas Kids' Photo Contest. Congratulations to Braylee Murray!. Braylee's photo received the most votes and now the family will be receiving a $500 gift card! Thanks...
Natrona County SO: Resources Available for Those Needing Shelter

The drastically lower temperatures throughout Wyoming can lethal, and the Natrona County Emergency Management Office of the Sheriff's Office says resources are available for those who need a warm place. Nearly the entire state is under a wind chill warning with predictions of 40 to 50 degrees below zero until...
Casper Citizen Recognized by Fire Department for Saving A Life

The Casper Fire-EMS recognized Andrew Harris for saving the life of Jeff Miller. Harris was awarded Casper Fire-EMS's Citizen Recognition Award - "given to ordinary Casper citizens like himself", for performing extraordinary actions in service to his fellow man and community. "There's one thing that you can't get more of....
PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza

There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
PHOTOS: Once Upon a December in Downtown Casper

Casper got a whopping 9.2 inches of snow yesterday, Dec. 13. This per the National Weather Service. That's 5.1 inches more than the previous record for the 13th, set in 1975. The mountain got over 19". Downtown Casper is looking oh-so-sweet right now with sugar-coated everything. Sugar Coated Downtown Casper.
This Is What Casper Googled More Than Anyone In 2022

Google is by far one of the most significant search engines on the web. It is so common we say "Google it" to refer to any search on the internet. Each year the company compiles the end-of-year searches for their Local Year in Seach. We took a look at what Casper searched for the year 2022. Don't worry. It won't show THOSE searches, but the report delves into the most common and unique searches.
Snoop Dogg Talks About First Time In Casper [INTERVIEW, VIDEO]

The Puff Puff Pass Tour is rolling through Casper, so "Tha Doggfather", Snoop Dogg gave us the inside scoop on what's going on with him. Snoop talked about everything from an upcoming movie project, coming to Casper for the first time and hooking up with his extended family that includes Tha Dogg Pound, Warren G and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The OG assured us, the concert will be of the hook!
Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney

The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/19/22 – 12/20/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Police Capture Man Sought in Armed Standoff Last Month

Casper police early Sunday arrested a man wanted for multiple felonies and was believed to be barricaded in a house during an armed standoff last month. Joshua Crook, 33, was located late Saturday night at a local motel and was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to court documents.
107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming.

