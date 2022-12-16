Mountain lion sighted in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– A mountain lion was sighted by a resident on Vista Cerro Drive off Golden Hill Road around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Paso Robles Police warn residents to remain aware and remind residents that if they see a mountain lion to not engage and report it to local law enforcement here or at 805-237-6464.

Per the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's website: Mountain lions live across much of California , including along urban-wildland interfaces where they hunt for deer and other animals. However, it’s rare to see a mountain lion because they are elusive creatures.

