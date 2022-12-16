ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Mountain lion sighted in Paso Robles

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bXtq_0jlBPsDX00

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– A mountain lion was sighted by a resident on Vista Cerro Drive off Golden Hill Road around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Paso Robles Police warn residents to remain aware and remind residents that if they see a mountain lion to not engage and report it to local law enforcement here or at 805-237-6464.

Per the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's website: Mountain lions live across much of California , including along urban-wildland interfaces where they hunt for deer and other animals. However, it’s rare to see a mountain lion because they are elusive creatures.

The post Mountain lion sighted in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 12/12 – 12/18/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. December 12, 2022. 08:51— Ernesto...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KGET

Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Abel Maldonado Youth Center expands hours, activities for Santa Maria teens during winter break

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is now offering expanded hours and activities for children at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center. Beginning this week, the center is now open earlier at 2 p.m. and closes at 8 p.m. each day Monday through Friday. The new temporary time scheduled provides The post Abel Maldonado Youth Center expands hours, activities for Santa Maria teens during winter break appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 7-18

Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo police seek help capturing thief

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly stole $1,300 worth of merchandise from Target on Monday. Police are circulating surveillance images of the woman inside the store, where she was wearing a blue face mask, a black shirt and gold pants. She had her dark brown hair pulled back in a ponytail.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Body Found in Atascadero 12.16.2022

Atascadero police say the man’s body they found Wednesday morning near the 6300 block of Morro road, was not the result of foul play or suspicious circumstances. They say the man appears to have died of an overdose. Citizens called the police at 4:50 Wednesday morning, reporting an unresponsive...
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy