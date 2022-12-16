Read full article on original website
Ronaldo speaks out about Lionel Messi winning the World Cup
World Cup legend Ronaldo took to Instagram to say that Messi's ability 'throws any rivalry to the corner'
Salt Bae ripped for getting aggressive with Lionel Messi, World Cup trophy
As the World Cup festivities were occurring after Argentina captured the victory, fans were quick to point out Salt Bae’s aggressive gestures towards Lionel Messi. Nusret Gokce, the Turkish chef nicknamed “Salt Bae” who exploded into fame from his viral cooking videos, was spotted grabbing Messi and continually tapping him on the shoulder to try and get his attention. Eventually the Argentinian superstar shook his hand before wandering off. Gokce was also seen slapping the World Cup trophy next to Ángel Di María, who scored Argentina’s second goal, and biting into goalkeeper Franco Armani’s medal while it was still around his neck. Fans...
Argentina's third goal in World Cup final should have been disallowed, regulations state
Substitutes on the pitch before Messi's shot had crossed the line should have resulted in a free-kick awarded to France
Kylian Mbappé Posts Message to Fans After World Cup Loss
The French star is looking ahead to future success.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Argentina Wins World Cup – Americans Don’t Care
The World Cup Soccer Championships are finally over. Or, as most of the world calls it – the FIFA World Cup Football championships. The people of Argentina got a very special gift for the first night of Chanukah – a victory over France in the World Cup Finals. And thousands of Argentinian-Israelis celebrated. And so did Americans who live abroad who just wanted it all to end while Americans in America probably did not even know about it.
Watch Lionel Messi Avoid Serious Injury By Dodging Overhead Cable During Open-Top Bus Parade With World Cup Trophy In Buenos Aires
Messi was one of five Argentina players who came close to suffering a potentially serious injury during Tuesday's World Cup trophy parade in Buenos Aires.
Yardbarker
FIFA president wants to make huge change to World Cup that fans will not be happy with
FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants to hold the World Cup every three years as part of a long-term plan to revolutionise international football. That is according to the Daily Mail, who reports that the FIFA president wants a tournament played every year which will not give players and fans a summer off.
Incredible Images As Argentina Players Return To Buenos Aires With The World Cup Trophy
The World Cup trophy arrived in Argentina in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Piers Morgan Accuses Lionel Messi of Gloating over World Cup—'We Get It'
Piers Morgan, who has publicly declared Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest ever soccer player, has had enough of Lionel Messi enjoying his World Cup win
Ukraine Could be Banned From Playing Soccer by FIFA
Ukraine's soccer federation has called an extraordinary meeting to replace its current president, but FIFA and UEFA have concerns and could place a ban
Tesla's Next Gigafactory Is Coming To Mexico
Tesla and the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon are reportedly finalizing a deal that will see the electric vehicle automaker build yet another new factory in the near future. Specific details are not yet known, but according to Automotive News, per the Spanish language Milenio newspaper, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and state government officials are "fine-tuning the final details" right now. The goal is "to announce the installation of a factory in the state, which is expected to be made public in early 2023."
Desperate Salt Bae shares throwback video hanging out with Messi after being trolled for World Cup final snub
FAME hungry Salt Bae shared an old video of him hugging Lionel Messi - after the World Cup winner snubbed him on the pitch. The celebrity chef was slammed for pestering Argentina's talisman for a selfie in embarrassing scenes following Sunday's nailbiting final. The Turkish cook and Instagram star -...
Ángela Aguilar’s dad Pepe defends her post saying she is 25% Argentinian
Argentina winning the World Cup brought many people pride and excitement. Millions celebrated the win, including celebrities like Ángela Aguilar. The 19-year-old posed with the colors of the Argentine flag to celebrate, noting how proud she is as a 25% Argentinian. However, she was met with backlash, and...
nationalhogfarmer.com
The poker chips are all-in on Mexico
As the year draws to an end and we look toward 2023, I believe that our fate will be heavily influenced by what goes on in Mexico – both in terms of pork exports and corn exports. Mexico is the No. 1 destination of both commodities, this situation merits consideration.
Soccer star Lionel Messi still wears lucky charm ribbon gifted to him 4 years ago by a reporter's Mom
This red ribbon, a symbol of guard against evil, was given to him in the 2018 world cup and appears to have guided him to the World Cup.
World Cup review: Best and worst of the tournament in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After 64 matches, 172 goals and one of the best finals in history, the 2022 World Cup is over. Argentina is the champion for the third time after beating France in a penalty shootout. Lionel Messi finally has his hands on the golden trophy that had long eluded him.
Turkey fumes at Sweden in NATO membership dispute
Turkey on Tuesday lashed out at Sweden's refusal to extradite a top reporter that Ankara has demanded in exchange for its ratification of Stockholm's NATO membership bid. Cavusoglu stressed that Sweden's extradition earlier this month of one man suspected of membership of a banned Kurdish insurgency group was insufficient to win Turkey's approval.
Blatter criticizes Infantino’s plans for World Cup formats
BERLIN (AP) — Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is criticizing successor Gianni Infantino’s plans for a 48-team World Cup and an expanded Club World Cup. In an interview with German weekly Die Zeit released Wednesday, Blatter said that “what is happening at the moment is an overcommercialization of the game.”
FanSided
