New York Post

Salt Bae ripped for getting aggressive with Lionel Messi, World Cup trophy

As the World Cup festivities were occurring after Argentina captured the victory, fans were quick to point out Salt Bae’s aggressive gestures towards Lionel Messi. Nusret Gokce, the Turkish chef nicknamed “Salt Bae” who exploded into fame from his viral cooking videos, was spotted grabbing Messi and continually tapping him on the shoulder to try and get his attention. Eventually the Argentinian superstar shook his hand before wandering off. Gokce was also seen slapping the World Cup trophy next to Ángel Di María, who scored Argentina’s second goal, and biting into goalkeeper Franco Armani’s medal while it was still around his neck. Fans...
jewishbusinessnews.com

Argentina Wins World Cup – Americans Don’t Care

The World Cup Soccer Championships are finally over. Or, as most of the world calls it – the FIFA World Cup Football championships. The people of Argentina got a very special gift for the first night of Chanukah – a victory over France in the World Cup Finals. And thousands of Argentinian-Israelis celebrated. And so did Americans who live abroad who just wanted it all to end while Americans in America probably did not even know about it.
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Next Gigafactory Is Coming To Mexico

Tesla and the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon are reportedly finalizing a deal that will see the electric vehicle automaker build yet another new factory in the near future. Specific details are not yet known, but according to Automotive News, per the Spanish language Milenio newspaper, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and state government officials are "fine-tuning the final details" right now. The goal is "to announce the installation of a factory in the state, which is expected to be made public in early 2023."
nationalhogfarmer.com

The poker chips are all-in on Mexico

As the year draws to an end and we look toward 2023, I believe that our fate will be heavily influenced by what goes on in Mexico – both in terms of pork exports and corn exports. Mexico is the No. 1 destination of both commodities, this situation merits consideration.
AFP

Turkey fumes at Sweden in NATO membership dispute

Turkey on Tuesday lashed out at Sweden's refusal to extradite a top reporter that Ankara has demanded in exchange for its ratification of Stockholm's NATO membership bid. Cavusoglu stressed that Sweden's extradition earlier this month of one man suspected of membership of a banned Kurdish insurgency group was insufficient to win Turkey's approval.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Blatter criticizes Infantino’s plans for World Cup formats

BERLIN (AP) — Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is criticizing successor Gianni Infantino’s plans for a 48-team World Cup and an expanded Club World Cup. In an interview with German weekly Die Zeit released Wednesday, Blatter said that “what is happening at the moment is an overcommercialization of the game.”
