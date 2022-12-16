Read full article on original website
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NFL picks against the spread for every team in Week 16 (Bills will demolish Bears)
There are three weeks left of the NFL season, so we need to take advantage of every opportunity we have left to bet. Before we know it, it’s going to be the dog days of summer and we’ll only have a 2pm baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds to bet on.
Kenny Pickett news sends Mason Rudolph back where he belongs on Steelers depth chart
With the return of Kenny Pickett on the horizon, Pittsburgh Steelers fans can rest assured that Mason Rudolph will be relegated back to where he belongs. Coming off a Week 14 loss at the hands of Mitch Trubisky, the Pittsburgh Steelers were faced with a choice: start Trubisky against the Carolina Panthers, or take a gamble on Mason Rudolph?
Josh Allen’s Christmas gift to Bills O-line is totally legendary
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen provided an awesome gift to his offensive lineman for Christmas. When it comes to Christmas time in the sports world, attention is paid on what some of the top athletes give their teammates. For NFL quarterbacks, they spend some big bucks on their offensive linemen for the holidays. They are, after all, blocking defenders looking to get to the quarterback.
NFL Straight Up Picks for Every Team in Week 16 (Back Patriots and Saints as Underdogs)
Not only do we have the holidays to enjoy, but we have a full slate of NFL games to watch and bet on. In this article, I'll give you my straight up moneyline pick for all 16 games set to take place in Week 16. If you're looking for picks against the spread, this isn't the article for all. All we care about here is what team is going to win the game.
Justin Jefferson compares recent hits to Michael Jordan vs Pistons
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson thinks he’s just like Michael Jordan, but not in the way any athlete wants to be compared to MJ. Athletes idolize Michael Jordan, aspiring to change the game they play the way MJ transformed the NBA. And while there’s a lot of ways...
Syracuse vs. Minnesota prediction and odds for Pinstripe Bowl (Can Gophers win with margin?)
Minnesota and Syracuse both had strong seasons in their respective conferences, but each team comes into the Pinstripe Bowl short handed. Syracuse burst on the scene in 2022 with six straight wins, but sputtered down the stretch with injuries. Now, the Orange are without star running back Sean Tucker, who opted out of the Pinstripe Bowl and offensive coordinator Robert Anae left for North Carolina State. The team will face one of the best defensive units in Minnesota, who may remain without veteran quarterback Tanner Morgan for this bowl game.
Matt LaFleur admits he deserves criticism for flaw fixed far too late
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur admitted that the team has been underutilizing their secret weapon on special teams: Keisean Nixon. Special teams units often get overlooked in NFL analysis, with the game-changing contributions usually going under the radar. This time, it’s a team that overlooked what one special...
3 trade destinations for Zach LaVine if Chicago Bulls part ways
With Zach LaVine’s name in a few negative headlines this week, we look at some possible trade destinations if the Chicago Bulls opt that route. A gigantic storyline surfaced in the NBA this week, with The Athletic reporting Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine experiencing tension with the organization.
