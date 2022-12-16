ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Josh Allen’s Christmas gift to Bills O-line is totally legendary

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen provided an awesome gift to his offensive lineman for Christmas. When it comes to Christmas time in the sports world, attention is paid on what some of the top athletes give their teammates. For NFL quarterbacks, they spend some big bucks on their offensive linemen for the holidays. They are, after all, blocking defenders looking to get to the quarterback.
FanSided

Syracuse vs. Minnesota prediction and odds for Pinstripe Bowl (Can Gophers win with margin?)

Minnesota and Syracuse both had strong seasons in their respective conferences, but each team comes into the Pinstripe Bowl short handed. Syracuse burst on the scene in 2022 with six straight wins, but sputtered down the stretch with injuries. Now, the Orange are without star running back Sean Tucker, who opted out of the Pinstripe Bowl and offensive coordinator Robert Anae left for North Carolina State. The team will face one of the best defensive units in Minnesota, who may remain without veteran quarterback Tanner Morgan for this bowl game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

3 trade destinations for Zach LaVine if Chicago Bulls part ways

With Zach LaVine’s name in a few negative headlines this week, we look at some possible trade destinations if the Chicago Bulls opt that route. A gigantic storyline surfaced in the NBA this week, with The Athletic reporting Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine experiencing tension with the organization.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
586K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy