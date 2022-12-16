Read full article on original website
Rolly Hoyt
5d ago
maybe they were shot by an archer legally and could not get the bear out of the tree who knows and where was this how do you find a bear that far up in a tree? not much information in this article.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Invasive insect found on out-of-state trees shipped to Oregon box stores
An invasive insect known to attack conifer trees was discovered on out-of-state Christmas tree products that were shipped to big box stores in Oregon.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Oregon
Located in the Pacific Northwest, Oregon can experience temperatures that drop below freezing. In fact, it holds cold temperature records for all states in the PNW. Today, we’re learning about one famously cold town, along with factors that contribute to its frigid temperatures. From its elevation and geographical location to its weather patterns, we will discover the coldest place in Oregon! Let’s get started.
Chronicle
Police Hunt for Poachers Who Killed Black Bears, Left Them in Trees in SW Oregon
Oregon State Police are searching for a poacher or poachers who killed two black bears in Southwest Oregon in October. On Oct. 29, a black bear was discovered in a tree with an arrow protruding from its chest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday. Jackson County firefighters removed the body of the 275-pound female black bear, which was lodged about 40 feet up a pine tree off Anderson Creek Road near Talent, about 6 miles north of Ashland.
Look! 😍 26 Oregon Laws That are Laugh-Out-Loud Funny and Weird
Nicknamed the 'Beaver State' by early animal trappers, Oregon became America's 33rd state in 1859!. According to our pals over at National Geographic, the origin of the state's name is still debated among history buffs. Some swear it's derived from the French word "ouragan," which means hurricane. Other folks think Oregon's name comes from "ooligan," the Native American word for fish.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 12/20 – ODOT Warns Freezing Rain Causing Numerous Crashes In SW Oregon, As White City Sheriff’s Deputies Make Graffiti Arrests They Discover Concealed Guns and Drugs
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 4:57 AM DEC. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST...
Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Top angler nets $70K for reeling in pikeminnow in 2022
Catching northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers once again proved to be a lucrative pastime for anglers in 2022.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 12/20 – ODOT Warns Freezing Rain and Ice Causing Many Crashes in Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Preserved 1902 house, owned by one Oregon family, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places
The 120-year-old Riverdale residence of influential judge Charles H. Carey, considered one of the most important lawyers and political power brokers in early Oregon, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November. The Colonial Revival-style house, near the west bank of the Willamette River between Portland and...
KDRV
Man of White City pronounced dead from collision on Highway 66
Klamath County, Ore. -- Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle on December 19th at approximately 7:35 pm. OSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 66 and Clover Creek Rd. in Klamath County. OSP says a 2006 Ford Escape driven by 26-year-old Elijah Nathaniel Allen of White...
kqennewsradio.com
OSP CENTRAL POINT PARTICIPATING IN SATURATION PATROL
With an increase in travel underway, staff with the Oregon State Police are encouraging drivers to be safe this time of year. OSP’S Central Point Office, alongside the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a saturation patrol on Friday between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.in areas around Medford and White City.
Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her “Holly” for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday. A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread. Wildlife officials waited to see whether the cub’s mother would return and took the animal to the zoo when she did not. The zoo’s veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to four months old and critically ill. She was treated with fluids, vitamins and medication. While that improved the cub’s bloodwork, she still isn’t standing or moving around often, the zoo said. “We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day,” the zoo said.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and love to go out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 12/19 – Annual Menorah Lighting on the Plaza in Ashland Heads to Grants Pass Tonight and Medford Tomorrow, Two Elderly Pedestrians Killed in Crash On Hwy 99 In Grants Pass
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:25 PM DEC. 18, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM...
Courthouse News Service
Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
KDRV
OSP saturation patrol Friday focuses on Fatal 5 in Jackson County
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- In a season of giving Oregon State Police troopers are helping local law enforcement give more attention to patrolling this weekend. For some drivers, those patrols might give them tickets. Oregon State Police (OSP) office is encouraging safe travel this holiday season. Three people died in...
Wildlife Officials Hunting for Poachers Who Shot Black Bears With Arrow, Left Them to Die
The act of hunting is a bit of an oxymoron. Deer, elk, black bear, and moose hunters venture into the wilderness with the objective of killing an animal. They typically (and hopefully) do so, however, with great respect for nature. Whether for sport, food, or a combination, a good hunter...
KVAL
Power outages possible with Thursday's ice storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Now is the time to prepare for the chance of power outages due to Oregon's latest ice storm threat. Ice accumulation is likely for parts of the Willamette Valley Thursday evening through Friday morning. Tree damage due to the weight of nearly .1"-.5" of ice on limbs could bring power lines down.
a-z-animals.com
9 Beautiful Types of Rocks in Oregon
Oregon is home to a wide variety of rocks and minerals, ranging from the volcanic rock in the Columbia River Gorge to jasper found near Burns. There are also many fossil sites throughout Oregon that attract visitors from all over the world. In addition to this, Oregon has numerous beaches...
Washington Examiner
Idaho murders update: Abandoned white Hyundai spotted in Oregon unrelated to stabbings, police say
A white Hyundai abandoned in Oregon was found by police to be unconnected to the University of Idaho quadruple murders. The vehicle had the same description as a vehicle of interest tagged by police in the investigation, giving hope to some that the abandoned car in Oregon would uncover further clues. However, police in Idaho now believe it to be a dead end.
Comments / 6