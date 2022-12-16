Read full article on original website
Suspect Hiding in Attic in Waterville Arrested for Drug Trafficking & Kidnapping
A 31-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Waterville early Monday morning on multiple charges and warrants including drug trafficking, kidnapping, and illegally possessing firearms. Hiding in an Attic Space. Diego Martinez was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant at a residence at 224 County Road in...
Plow Truck Catches Fire as Driver Escapes in Orland, Mane
Plow trucks are on the leading edge of storms in the state of Maine. They keep our roads open and make sure people are safe to travel from one place to the next. The major roads get cleared while all the back roads as an essential service to all of us. They’re out there putting in long hours and working in difficult conditions - so much of the time they are taking care of business at the height of the winter storms.
28-Year-Old Man Arrested after Driving onto the Airfield at the Augusta State Airport
A 28-year-old man from Skowhegan was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly drove onto the airfield at the Augusta State Airport and crashed a pickup truck through a gate. The Driver Crashed Through a Gate after Driving onto the Tarmac. Police took Corey Adams into custody shortly after he drove onto...
