Brownville, ME

Plow Truck Catches Fire as Driver Escapes in Orland, Mane

Plow trucks are on the leading edge of storms in the state of Maine. They keep our roads open and make sure people are safe to travel from one place to the next. The major roads get cleared while all the back roads as an essential service to all of us. They’re out there putting in long hours and working in difficult conditions - so much of the time they are taking care of business at the height of the winter storms.
