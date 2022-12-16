Dump truck crash kills 1 in Beavercreek

Thanks for signing up!

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person has died in a collision in Beavercreek on Friday afternoon.

According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a dump truck and a car collided near the intersection of Dayton Xenia Road and Hilltop Road in Beavercreek. Crews say that one person was killed in the crash and the coroner was called to the scene.

At this time it is unknown if anyone else was injured in the collision or what may have caused the incident.

This crash remains under investigation.

