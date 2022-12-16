ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Man Threatens People With a Gun at the Missoula Shelter

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to a report of a male with a handgun threatening people at the Johnson Street Shelter. Shelter staff relayed information from other residents that a male with a red bandana had brandished...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades

The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic

If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Prost! This Is Montana's Best German Restaurant

Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Missoula Police Investigate Incident at the Johnson Shelter

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, shortly after 11:00 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a violent offense at 1919 North Avenue West, which is the location of the Emergency Winter Shelter. According to Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold, the suspects involved in the incident...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Woman With Four Warrants Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 13, 2022, two Missoula Police Department Officers were out on patrol when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. The officers initiated a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over. Officers approached the vehicle and immediately recognized the passenger as 36-year-old Michelle...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Build-A-'Bear' Relationship! Visit Him at Missoula Humane Society

It was another Take Me Home Tuesday in our studios yesterday, and "Bear" made the holiday season merry and bright!. Allison from the Humane Society of Western Montana brought in this handsome boy, Bear, who is as charming as he is beautiful. He wears well his shaggy brindle coat of brown with well-defined streaks of black, and walks proudly on some pretty good-sized feet. At just over one year old, he is mostly full-grown, but Allison said he may still fill out a bit more.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

What The Holiday Season Means to Missoulians

There's a vibe to the holiday season that the whole country can feel. The red and green lights, the tinsel, the carols, the peppermint candies— we even have special words for this time of year, which makes me both jolly and merry. All of our traditions come together together to create this experience we share together as a nation. But there's another layer of the holidays that we have on a local level, which is particularly beautiful in this city. Here's what the holiday season means from a Missoulian's perspective:
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Shelters Make Room During Cold Snap

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke with Missoula Poverello Center Director Jill Bonny on Monday in anticipation of the possibly historic winter storm bearing down on western Montana on Christmas week. Bonny Said the Johnson Street Warming Shelter has bumped up its sleeping capacity to cope with the...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Alt 95.7

Missoula, MT
