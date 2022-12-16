Read full article on original website
Man Threatens People With a Gun at the Missoula Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to a report of a male with a handgun threatening people at the Johnson Street Shelter. Shelter staff relayed information from other residents that a male with a red bandana had brandished...
UPDATE: Crash on Highway 93 north of Victor cleared
The Montana Department of Transportation reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking Highway 93 near Bell Crossing.
Missoula’s Johnson Street shelter prepares for incoming cold
The Johnson Street Community Center in Missoula offers a warm meal and a place to stay for anyone who needs it.
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
Prost! This Is Montana’s Best German Restaurant
Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
Missoula Police Investigate Incident at the Johnson Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, shortly after 11:00 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a violent offense at 1919 North Avenue West, which is the location of the Emergency Winter Shelter. According to Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold, the suspects involved in the incident...
Sheriff seeking help in IDing two suspects linked to theft at Oxbow Cattle Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to identify two male suspects in relation to thefts from the Oxbow Cattle Company located in the 6200 block of Haugan Drive in Missoula. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2010...
Woman With Four Warrants Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 13, 2022, two Missoula Police Department Officers were out on patrol when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. The officers initiated a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over. Officers approached the vehicle and immediately recognized the passenger as 36-year-old Michelle...
Roof Problems Force Class Cancelation at Missoula’s Sentinel High School
Problems with a roof are forcing Missoula County Public Schools administrators to cancel classes at Sentinel High School until the situation can be checked completely checked out. Word of the closure came Monday evening after problems developed with a roof in an older part of the high school. MCPS spokeswoman...
Build-A-‘Bear’ Relationship! Visit Him at Missoula Humane Society
It was another Take Me Home Tuesday in our studios yesterday, and "Bear" made the holiday season merry and bright!. Allison from the Humane Society of Western Montana brought in this handsome boy, Bear, who is as charming as he is beautiful. He wears well his shaggy brindle coat of brown with well-defined streaks of black, and walks proudly on some pretty good-sized feet. At just over one year old, he is mostly full-grown, but Allison said he may still fill out a bit more.
Missoula mom recounts daughter's scary fight against the flu
We have been watching the climbing cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 that are sending people — most notably kids — to the hospital.
What The Holiday Season Means to Missoulians
There's a vibe to the holiday season that the whole country can feel. The red and green lights, the tinsel, the carols, the peppermint candies— we even have special words for this time of year, which makes me both jolly and merry. All of our traditions come together together to create this experience we share together as a nation. But there's another layer of the holidays that we have on a local level, which is particularly beautiful in this city. Here's what the holiday season means from a Missoulian's perspective:
Missoula Shelters Make Room During Cold Snap
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke with Missoula Poverello Center Director Jill Bonny on Monday in anticipation of the possibly historic winter storm bearing down on western Montana on Christmas week. Bonny Said the Johnson Street Warming Shelter has bumped up its sleeping capacity to cope with the...
Some Missoula County schools cancel classes ahead of winter weather
Woodman School on Highway 12 west of Lolo has called off classes for Wednesday due to predicted severe weather.
2 people taken into custody following 'violent offense' in Missoula
Two suspects were taken into custody following what is being called a "violent offense" that happened on Thursday in Missoula.
Emergency travel only advised in Lake County
Blowing and drifting snow has caused dangerous travel conditions and several roads are blocked by snowdrifts.
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
