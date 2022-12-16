ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Parking Restrictions Extend to ALL Resorts Over Holiday Season

Effective today, Walt Disney World Resort hotel parking restrictions have now been extended to all resorts over the holiday season. Only guests staying at that particular resort or with a confirmed dining reservation are allowed to park. However, this parking privilege does not apply to guests who have placed a mobile order or who intend to eat at a quick service location.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Walt Disney World Railroad Trains Testing With Audio at Magic Kingdom

We saw and heard three Walt Disney World Railroad train engines testing with accompanying audio at Magic Kingdom today. We saw the Roy O. Disney, Lilly Belle, and Walter E. Disney engines at multiple stations this morning, but we have yet to see Roger E. Broggie, engine 3. It’s unknown if the Broggie returned to Walt Disney World after going to Strasburg, PA, for refurbishment in summer 2019. Watch our video below to hear some of the train’s narration.
disneytips.com

Want to Buy These Things at Disney? Think Again

A Disney vacation can be expensive and overwhelming. Just the thought of planning what to bring, what to buy, and what to eat can be enough to send anyone into a spiral. When visiting any of the Disney Parks or Resorts across the world, Guests have to get Park Pass reservations, plan Disney Genie, book dining reservations, budget for merchandise – and must follow certain rules and regulations that when ignored, could result in getting kicked out, or even being banned, from the Parks.
WDW News Today

Avatar: Flight of Passage Pre-Show Actor Releases T-Shirt to Commemorate His Performance

Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to lots of unique characters, but one that particularly sticks out to guests is Dr. Stevens, our pre-show guide to Avatar Flight of Passage. David Danipour, the actor behind the role, took to Twitter to announce a new t-shirt he designed to commemorate his performance in the pre-show.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: You Can Now Take Home A Crystal Replica of the Iconic EPCOT Entrance Fountain

EPCOT fans run, don’t walk. You can now purchase a crystal replica of the iconic EPCOT entrance fountain at Kunstarbeit in Kristall in the Germany Pavilion. This is an exact replica of the EPCOT entrance fountain that every guest sees, and probably photographs, when they enter EPCOT. The replica of the original sculpture in the entrance fountain stands in the same spot as the original from the park’s open in 1982.
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 12/19/2022 (The American Adventure Reopening Delayed, Holiday Decorations Added at The Seas Pavilion, New Mexico Pavilion Merchandise Collection, & More)

Happy Holidays and welcome to EPCOT! We’re soaking in this sunny, and slightly chilly, Florida day. Join us around the neighborhoods of EPCOT while we find new merchandise, see returning holiday decorations, and more. Let’s get started!. It’s a beautiful day here in Central Florida! Only a high...
WDW News Today

Fantasmic! Showtimes Pushed Back at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Starting December 26

“Fantasmic!” performances will move by 30 minutes from December 26 to January 7, with the second daily performance technically starting after the park closes. Through December 25, Christmas, “Fantasmic!” will continue to be performed at 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Starting the next day, it will be performed at 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

