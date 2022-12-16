Read full article on original website
Related
I paid $180 to go to Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom. Here's why I think it's worth it.
Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is an annual ticketed event at Magic Kingdom, and even though it's pricey, it's a magical festive experience.
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
WDW News Today
Phone Photography & Filming No Longer Allowed on Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom
When guests visit Walt Disney World, it is incredibly common to see them whip out their phones to capture the moment. Unlike other Orlando theme parks such as Universal Orlando Resort, filming on attractions at Disney World is typically allowed — but now things are changing. Disney has put...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Parking Restrictions Extend to ALL Resorts Over Holiday Season
Effective today, Walt Disney World Resort hotel parking restrictions have now been extended to all resorts over the holiday season. Only guests staying at that particular resort or with a confirmed dining reservation are allowed to park. However, this parking privilege does not apply to guests who have placed a mobile order or who intend to eat at a quick service location.
Man Reportedly Jumps To His Death At Disneyland
According to reports, a man jumped to his death during a visit to Disneyland.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Walt Disney World Railroad Trains Testing With Audio at Magic Kingdom
We saw and heard three Walt Disney World Railroad train engines testing with accompanying audio at Magic Kingdom today. We saw the Roy O. Disney, Lilly Belle, and Walter E. Disney engines at multiple stations this morning, but we have yet to see Roger E. Broggie, engine 3. It’s unknown if the Broggie returned to Walt Disney World after going to Strasburg, PA, for refurbishment in summer 2019. Watch our video below to hear some of the train’s narration.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/18/22 (Avatar Mystery Pin Set, TRON Lightcycle Run Construction Update, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We are getting closer and closer to Christmas and the holiday crowds are in full swing. Today we plan on doing some shopping and checking on the construction at TRON Lightcycle Run. We will be sure to report on all the new things we find. Let’s get started!
disneytips.com
Want to Buy These Things at Disney? Think Again
A Disney vacation can be expensive and overwhelming. Just the thought of planning what to bring, what to buy, and what to eat can be enough to send anyone into a spiral. When visiting any of the Disney Parks or Resorts across the world, Guests have to get Park Pass reservations, plan Disney Genie, book dining reservations, budget for merchandise – and must follow certain rules and regulations that when ignored, could result in getting kicked out, or even being banned, from the Parks.
WDW News Today
Avatar: Flight of Passage Pre-Show Actor Releases T-Shirt to Commemorate His Performance
Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to lots of unique characters, but one that particularly sticks out to guests is Dr. Stevens, our pre-show guide to Avatar Flight of Passage. David Danipour, the actor behind the role, took to Twitter to announce a new t-shirt he designed to commemorate his performance in the pre-show.
It’s official: Splash Mountain is closing at Disney World, Disneyland
Is Splash Mountain closing? Why is Splash Mountain closing? When is Splash Mountain closing? Will Splash Mountain close at Disney World? When will Splash Mountain close at Disneyland? What is replacing Splash Mountain?
WDW News Today
CONFIRMED: Baymax From ‘Big Hero 6’ To Fly Over Sleeping Beauty Castle for Wondrous Journeys Spectacular at Disneyland
We recently reported that a giant Baymax would fly over Sleeping Beauty Castle in the new Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular at Disneyland, and Disney has now confirmed this. In a release today detailing more of what guests can expect from the new show, Disney said “And in a thrilling moment...
WDW News Today
Disney’s Blizzard Beach to Close Through Christmas Day Due to Low Temperatures
If you were dreaming of a white Christmas at Blizzard Beach this year, it might be time to make other plans — as Disney has announced Blizzard Beach will be closed due to low temperatures. Due to forecasted low temperatures, Disney’s Blizzard Beach will be closed from Friday, December...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Sign Indicates Tribute Store Will Move to New Location in Universal Studios Florida
A new sign inside the Holiday Tribute Department Store at Universal Studios Florida points to the seasonal store moving from New York to Hollywood with its next iteration. The sign is a prop flyer on the counter at the exit of the store. This is where hints to future Tribute...
WDW News Today
CONFIRMED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tree of Life Awakenings Show Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
We previously reported on a rumor that a new Tree of Life Awakenings projection show themed to “Avatar: The Way of Water” could come to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. We’re happy to report this has now been confirmed!. For a limited time beginning Dec. 12, the Tree...
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: You Can Now Take Home A Crystal Replica of the Iconic EPCOT Entrance Fountain
EPCOT fans run, don’t walk. You can now purchase a crystal replica of the iconic EPCOT entrance fountain at Kunstarbeit in Kristall in the Germany Pavilion. This is an exact replica of the EPCOT entrance fountain that every guest sees, and probably photographs, when they enter EPCOT. The replica of the original sculpture in the entrance fountain stands in the same spot as the original from the park’s open in 1982.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 12/19/2022 (The American Adventure Reopening Delayed, Holiday Decorations Added at The Seas Pavilion, New Mexico Pavilion Merchandise Collection, & More)
Happy Holidays and welcome to EPCOT! We’re soaking in this sunny, and slightly chilly, Florida day. Join us around the neighborhoods of EPCOT while we find new merchandise, see returning holiday decorations, and more. Let’s get started!. It’s a beautiful day here in Central Florida! Only a high...
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Showtimes Pushed Back at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Starting December 26
“Fantasmic!” performances will move by 30 minutes from December 26 to January 7, with the second daily performance technically starting after the park closes. Through December 25, Christmas, “Fantasmic!” will continue to be performed at 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Starting the next day, it will be performed at 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘NO LIMIT! Parade’ Featuring Mario Kart & Pokémon to Debut in March at Universal Studios Japan
Around a year ago, Universal Studios Japan teased their new daytime “NO LIMIT! Parade,” which will feature units for Mario Kart and Pokémon, among others. Now, the park has finally announced the parade’s debut date!. Starting on March 1, 2023, guests can enjoy the “NO LIMIT!...
Comments / 0