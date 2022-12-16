Read full article on original website
Related
🏀 Salthawks corral the Colts
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Huchinson Salthawk varsity basketball teams both go into the Christmas break with perfect 5-0 records for the first time since 2003 or perhaps even longer than that! Both teams earned big wins over league rival Haysville Campus Tuesday night. GIRLS GAME:. The Hutch High girls used a...
⚾ Rodden named Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-American
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State junior infielder Brock Rodden was named Third Team Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Rodden put together one of the best seasons by any second baseman in the country in 2022, taking home a plethora of individual awards, most notably ABCA Second Team All-Central Region, American Athletic Conference Newcomer Position Player of the Year and First Team All-American Athletic Conference. He was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball draft, but did not sign and elected to return for his junior season.
🏈 Dallas named ACCFCA Coach of the Year
After one of the most successful seasons in program history, Hutchinson Community College football head coach Drew Dallas was named the 2022 American Community College Football Coaches Association 2022 Coach of the Year on Tuesday. Last week, Dallas and the Blue Dragons played for the NJCAA Division I National Championship...
🎙 Eagle Media Sports for Monday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports, Jerick McKinnon had a 26 yard touchdown run in overtime and the Chiefs got three touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes and a 32 to 24 win over Houston that clinches their seventh straight AFC West title. Their record now 11 and 3.
Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 22, 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As local organizations plan to change their schedules for inclement weather, Hutch Post wants to remind you that the easiest way to get on our cancellation list is to email [email protected]. Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 21, 2022. Inman USD 448-No practices Wed. or Thurs. Closings and...
Farmer and artist gives painting to Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair received a “Fair-themed” painting from Northcentral Kansas resident, Gerald Moore, in July. The substantial canvas, measuring at 3’ x 10’, captures the excitement of the midway in grand detail, complete with rides and Fair patrons. Moore, a multi-generational...
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.
Holiday break to start early for Delos V. Smith center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Delos V. Smith Senior Citizens Center at 101 West 1st Avenue is closing on Thursday for the holidays instead of Friday because of the dangerous weather. This means there will be no activities at the center from December 22nd through New Year's. Beginning Monday, Jan....
Slick conditions on bridges and overpasses Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Freezing fog has made the trees beautiful across central Kansas, but according to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, "Elevated roadways across the county are slick and we are working multiple accidents," the office said. "If you must be out drive for the conditions and slow down!"
McPherson College to commission study on Student Debt Project
MCPHERSON, Kan. — McPherson College has partnered with RTI International on an in-depth study and analysis of its pioneering Student Debt Project, one of the key initiatives supported by the $500 million double-match estate commitment recently announced by the college. The research project will advance the Student Debt Project and position McPherson College to expand its impact.
Hutch Post
Hutch Clinic dealing with computer issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic acknowledged on social media Wednesday night that it had problems with its computer system that includes patient charts, lab orders, X-rays, medical history and contact information during the day Wednesday. The Clinic has already closed for Thursday. They sent out an email giving...
Two taken to hospital after Newton accident
NEWTON, Kan. — An accident in Newton occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the slick conditions. A semi lost control at Anderson Road and Highway 50 and went over the barrier wall. Only the semi was involved in the accident. The semi was hauling plastic materials. Two people were...
30th and Lucille intersection on agenda for council Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is going to talk about the 30th and Lucille intersection again on Tuesday as part of its last meeting of 2022. There was controversy early in the school year after the temporary light at that intersection that had been placed there during the construction of the 43rd Avenue bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks had been taken down.
Fast is new Cosmosphere board member
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Cosmosphere announced on Dec. 21, Greg Fast, a local business owner and Hutchinson City Council member, will join Cosmosphere’s Governing Board in January as the City Representative. Fast started a lawn care business in Hutchinson twenty-five years ago and has been active in investing...
Kan. man accused of kidnapping 14-year-old is due in court
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man jailed on a $1.5 million dollar bond in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas is expected in court in Wichita Monday afternoon, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted...
Christian Soup Ministry Christmas Party Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Christian Soup Ministry will be holding their annual Christmas Party in Hutchinson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. “We’ll serve a meal,” Stanley Murdock, Director of Christian Soup Ministry, said. “we’ll have presents for everyone.”. The meal will be provided by Kroger, and will...
Kansas man charged after abducted 14-year-old rescued from closet
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl from Arkansas made his first court appearance on Monday. David Roark, 35, Wichita, was charged with kidnapping, abuse of a child, 5 counts of rape or in the alternative 5 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, electronic solicitation, and 8 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Kansas officer placed on leave after charged with misconduct
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Sedgwick County District Attorney's office has charged Wichita police officer Anthony Villegas with one misdemeanor count of dissemination of criminal history record information and one misdemeanor count of official misconduct, according to a statement from police department spokesman Officer Chad Ditch. The charges stem from an...
Fox Theatre showing Christmas break movies
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Enjoy two throw-backs and holiday favorites on the big screen this week at Hutchinson's historic Fox Theatre. The Fox is showing "Elf" on Thursday, Dec. 22 and "The Polar Express" on Friday, Dec. 23. Both shows start at 7 p.m., with doors opening 45 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $5 each and concessions are available.
Eagle to host post-holiday blood drive
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Bloodmobile will be at the Eagle Media Center between Christmas and New Year's. "The times for the blood drive are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day on Dec. 27 and 28," said Tiffany Davison with the American Red Cross." Eagle Radio will be raffling...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0