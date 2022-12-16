There are some movies that can make viewers truly emotional. Some are even difficult to watch, whether it be from the intensity of the plot or even from gut-wrenching depictions of real-life tragedy. It is the filmmaker's job to break up these heavy moments with scenes or lines of dialogue that take the viewers out of the drama, so they can experience a taste of lighthearted humor. As director Rian Johnson explained during his interview with GQ, these comic relief moments even occur within some of the most iconic movies, including the "Star Wars" saga.

1 DAY AGO