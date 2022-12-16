Read full article on original website
Related
Guillermo Del Toro Hilariously Calls Out Ron Perlman With Funny Hellboy Secret
Outside of the big two comic book publishers — Marvel and DC — only a small handful of characters have achieved mainstream fame. Alongside the likes of Todd McFarlane's Spawn and Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's Homelander is Anung Un Rama, better known as Hellboy, from writer-artist Mike Mignola. A half-demon with a searing hatred for the Nazis, who brought him to Earth as a child, he's dedicated his life to hunting down the dangerous things that go bump in the night. With a story like that, it's no wonder that Hellboy has made multiple trips to the cinema over the years.
Guillermo Del Toro Believes His Pinocchio Is Great For Family Viewing
Guillermo del Toro's latest film, a stop-motion adaptation of "Pinocchio," released on Netflix December 9, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive for the innovative director's take on the story. As of this writing, the film currently has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a ton of praise for the visuals and darker, more serious tone compared to other adaptations. In fact, del Toro's film dives deep into more adult themes that are common for the visionary director, like death and the horrors of fascism.
Some Tulsa King Fans Have Harsh Comments On The Show's Writing
Sylvester Stallone's new Paramount+ series, "Tulsa King," has already become a bit of a hit with fans. It currently has a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 77%, with an audience score of 87%. In a review for Pajiba, Dustin Rowles said about the show, "Tulsa King, the new series streaming on Paramount+, comes from creator Taylor Sheridan [Yellowstone], showrunner Terence Winter [Boardwalk Empire, Sopranos] and star Sylvester Stallone [Rocky]. The combination of the three absolutely should not work, but like peanut butter, Nutella, and bacon, Tulsa King is messy and terrible for you, but also delicious."
Joaquin Phoenix Was Deeply Involved In Shaping Ridley Scott's Upcoming Napoleon Movie
It's now been over two decades since director-producer Ridley Scott collaborated with Joaquin Phoenix on a movie. That movie, of course, was 2000's "Gladiator," in which Phoenix played Commodus, the ruthless leader of ancient Rome. Flash forward to today, and fans now are looking forward to seeing Phoenix as another historical leader in Scott's upcoming film, "Napoleon."
Aladdin Animator Eric Goldberg Sat In On Robin Williams' Recordings To Perfect Genie's Mannerisms
By the early 1990s, the Disney Renaissance was well underway thanks to the success of such titles as "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast," among others. To keep the momentum going, the media giant prepared for the release of "Aladdin" in 1992: the tale of the titular thief with a heart of gold — as voiced by Scott Weinger — who falls in love with the princess of Agrabah, Jasmine (Linda Larkin). Sinister forces seek to interrupt their unlikely love story, but thankfully for them, they have some immensely powerful backup.
Finn Wolfhard Nearly Quit Acting After A Frustrating Experience
When "Stranger Things" hit Netflix in 2016, the paranormal series became an unlikely megahit for the streaming service. The series' cultural impact is undeniable, and it also made household names out of its teen stars. Fueled by the success of "Stranger Things," Millie Bobby Brown kept Netflix audiences rapt in "Enola Holmes," and Sadie Sink was praised for her performance in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale."
The Unfilmed Luke Training Scene For Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Fixes A Weird Moment
Even in big Hollywood movies, essential footage can still end up on the cutting room floor. Take 1973's "The Exorcist," for example. Ask fans to select iconic scenes from that movie, and the "Spider Walk" scene in which the possessed Reagan crawls backward up a flight of stairs, is sure to come up. However, that scene was deleted ... until "The Version You've Never Seen" of "The Exorcist" was released in 2000. Furthermore, major moments often don't even make it past the script stage, which can leave plot holes in the released film.
The Simpsons' Harry Shearer's First Film Role Was In An Abbott And Costello Movie
As long-running as it can be confusing, "The Simpsons" has been around for a long time, and many of its voice cast members have stayed on the job for actual decades — some since the show's humble "The Tracey Ullman Show" beginnings in 1987. As such, many of them are considerably older than you'd assume from the characters they're voicing.
The Avatar 2 Scene That Proves Humans Still Beat CGI
Making a serious splash with ticket-buying audiences during its feverishly anticipated big-screen debut, the special-effects-drenched "Avatar: The Way of Water" recently delivered the second-most-profitable Monday of the year for theaters, coming in just behind 2022's Monday box office champion, "Top Gun: Maverick" (via Deadline). Racking up roughly $150 million domestically since its December 16 opening, director James Cameron's big-budget sci-fi-action flick is also closing in on the $500 million mark globally.
Jerry Bruckheimer Insists Margot Robbie's Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Is Still Happening
Nearly six years after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise last set sail — seemingly for good — there's renewed talk that it might make a comeback. Of course, this all depends on whether a script will ever get made. While the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films have...
Jovan Adepo On What Connects Babylon To His Upcoming Sci-Fi Epic - Exclusive
The new movie "Babylon" is an epic, sweeping tale of the early days of Hollywood, set in the 1920s as Los Angeles turns from a small, sprawling farm town into a major American city, thanks in part to the growth of the film industry. The film also chronicles the transition of cinema from silent films to the sound era and documents how many of its creative personnel were unable to make that leap.
The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Discusses The Inherent Humor Of Star Wars
There are some movies that can make viewers truly emotional. Some are even difficult to watch, whether it be from the intensity of the plot or even from gut-wrenching depictions of real-life tragedy. It is the filmmaker's job to break up these heavy moments with scenes or lines of dialogue that take the viewers out of the drama, so they can experience a taste of lighthearted humor. As director Rian Johnson explained during his interview with GQ, these comic relief moments even occur within some of the most iconic movies, including the "Star Wars" saga.
Ranking Every James Cameron Movie From Worst To Best
The films of James Cameron are full of compelling contradictions. For decades he has been at the forefront of cinematic technology, yet his cutting-edge techniques are put to the service of old-fashioned (sometimes clichéd) storytelling. He's a bleeding heart liberal and peacenik, but is fascinated with military hardware and violence on screen. His films are personal and idiosyncratic, and sometimes downright weird, but have proven to be some of the most popular movies of all time.
Rian Johnson Admits He Was Nervous To Work With Knives Out's Star-Studded Cast
Rian Johnson has been making exceptional films for nearly 20 years now. He broke onto the scene with 2005's "Brick," establishing himself as a voice that needed to be heard. With his brilliant deconstruction of the neo-noir mystery thriller, Johnson was on his way to paving a path filled with some of the most deliciously sly films to come out in recent memory. From the twisty time travel tale in "Looper" to the deconstructive nuances of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Johnson was merely setting the stage for what would become his greatest caper of all.
Avatar Fans Think They've Already Spotted Spoilers For Spider's Future
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally hit screens, and loyal fans are generally happy with the way things turned out for their favorite Na'vi characters. While the movie had a slightly smaller box office debut than expected, it's still the subject of much praise, both critical and casual, for its stunning visuals and moving, world-expanding story.
We'll Never See A Director's Cut Of Avatar: The Way Of Water, And That's A Good Thing
"Avatar: The Way of Water" marks the epic return of legendary filmmaker James Cameron to the director's chair, with it being his very first movie since 2009 when the original "Avatar" came out. At 192 minutes long, the cinematic behemoth was reportedly a massive undertaking for both Cameron and the crew, and many people believe — or at least wish — that a director's cut will be released in the future to show off all their hard work, especially since "The Way of Water" runtime was one of Cameron's biggest battles during post-production.
Jon Kasdan On How His Career Recently Intersected With His Famous Filmmaker Father Because Of Willow - Exclusive
Although movie fans often see second-generation actors come up through the ranks in Hollywood, it's rare for second-generation filmmakers to establish themselves in the business, much less work in the company of their famous parent. Amazingly, that's exactly how it worked out for screenwriter Jon Kasdan, who co-wrote the script for 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" with his father, Lawrence Kasdan.
Steven Spielberg Sees A Goodfellas Parallel To The Godfather That Most Viewers Miss
"Goodfellas" has appeared on Variety's new list of the 100 Greatest Movies (at number 12 on the list), a fact that shouldn't surprise too many film buffs. The Martin Scorsese gangster classic scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture when it came out in 1990 and has appeared in several rankings of the greatest films ever made.
James Cameron Claims Avatar's Performance Capture Prevents On-Set Distractions
"Avatar 2: The Way of Water" has already made waves, so to speak, for its technological advances. The film takes place almost entirely in the CGI landscapes and seascapes of Pandora, with internationally beloved actors like Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet rendered unrecognizable by digital effects; yet the film never fails to showcase its actors' performances. "Avatar 2" is already considered to be a sure thing for the Best Visual Effects Oscar at this year's Academy Awards. After all, the movie's first iteration, "Avatar," already nabbed the Visual Effects Oscar — as well as two other Academy Awards — in 2010.
Val Kilmer Came Up With The Iceman Storyline For Top Gun: Maverick
In a year of box-office highs and lows, with non-superhero movies struggling to make a profit, "Top Gun: Maverick" is arguably the year's biggest surprise. The sequel to the iconic 1986 film absolutely destroyed its competition, elevating the series to a brand new altitude. The movie earned an incredible $1.4 billion at the box office, drastically helping the industry that was still feeling the lingering side effects of the COVID pandemic.
Looper
15K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0