if it wasn't for all the non vegans many of these hens would not have been bread in the first place. On a different note, strange how when animals die in accidents ots humans fault but when someone is shot they blame the gun. Shows blame is assigned according the what fits a certain groups argument
dont blame a non vegan for the chickens burning what about little compassion for the farmer and family? I'm sorry for their loss all of it and pray they can rebuild. get a life
PETA shut up you have killed more animals than us non vegans plus you humiliate not only yourself but others for your stupidity! You make no sense PETA when it comes to animal rights!
Related
White Christmas; Ukraine refugees; Franco’s death: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in central Pennsylvania to close
LODD: Pa. chief dies after medical call
10 Pa. residents died in Pan Am Flight 103 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
Pa. area bakery’s shoo-fly pies highlighted on ‘Today’ show
A duck dumping dilemma in Union County
The Belsnickel; gov-to-be’s team; Christmas tragedy: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has a most beloved Christmas song, according to one study | Today in Pa.
Susquehanna Township home explosion caught on video
Thieves target Pennsylvania Lions Clubs
Ukrainian refugee family finds Christmas spirit in Pa. one day at a time
York County family loses home to early morning fire
The Belsnickel: Pennsylvania Dutch Yuletide arbiter of naughty or nice
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash
Pennsylvania's gas tax to rise in 2023
‘Overwhelmed by the positive support’: Family works on rebuilding after home explosion
Driver dead after getting thrown from truck in central Pa. rollover crash
2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania hunting opportunities still open into 2023
PennLive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 61