Lebanon County, PA

David Stoner
5d ago

if it wasn't for all the non vegans many of these hens would not have been bread in the first place. On a different note, strange how when animals die in accidents ots humans fault but when someone is shot they blame the gun. Shows blame is assigned according the what fits a certain groups argument

Cherie Roberts
5d ago

dont blame a non vegan for the chickens burning what about little compassion for the farmer and family? I'm sorry for their loss all of it and pray they can rebuild. get a life

Guest
5d ago

PETA shut up you have killed more animals than us non vegans plus you humiliate not only yourself but others for your stupidity! You make no sense PETA when it comes to animal rights!

ems1.com

LODD: Pa. chief dies after medical call

DOVER, Pa. — Chief Troy M. Dettinger, 55, died of an apparent heart attack on Nov. 30, hours after responding to an EMS call at a residence. The Union Fire and Hose Company #1 chief went home after the call, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Police officers performed...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

A duck dumping dilemma in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — The first thing most people notice when they come to Fairground Road Park near Lewisburg is a large number of ducks. There are more than 100. "We're trying to discourage people from feeding them. That will naturally cause the population to come back into balance rather than having an over-concentration of so many ducks in one place," said Jim Knight, chair of the East Buffalo Township supervisors.
UNION COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Susquehanna Township home explosion caught on video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Susquehanna Township family lost their home in a gas explosion last week, just minutes after they were warned to evacuate. The explosion was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera:. FOX43 spoke to two neighbors who were in their homes when the explosion happened.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Thieves target Pennsylvania Lions Clubs

PITTSBURGH — Lions Clubs across Pennsylvania are being advised to “be extra vigilant” concerning bank accounts and transactions after thieves targeted at least two clubs in the state. A Facebook post from the Pennsylvania State Council of Lions Clubs’ acting administrator reports that incidents have been reported...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Ukrainian refugee family finds Christmas spirit in Pa. one day at a time

For many Americans, Christmas is a two-month-long festival of anticipation – weeks of decorating and shopping all with the expectation of the big day ahead. For Liliia Petrova and her family – like many Ukrainians – that sense of holiday wonder is largely gone. Life is lived one day at a time. Regular Russian rocket strikes that targeted her home city in Ukraine made that fact painfully explicit.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

York County family loses home to early morning fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family lost their home to an early morning fire on Tuesday. Crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Old Orchard Road in Springettsbury Township shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 20 for a residential fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The family...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash

A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania hunting opportunities still open into 2023

(WTAJ) — The Holidays are here and 2022 is winding down, but there’s still plenty of hunting taking place in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s hunting license year isn’t even halfway over, and there’s plenty of action in the coming weeks and months. The final deer seasons of 2022-2023 kick off Dec. 26, running alongside many small game […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

