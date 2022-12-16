Read full article on original website
Vote Like Your Life Depends On It
5d ago
Hey, Kimmie, how about using some of that Rainy Day Fund to help our Veterans?
Reply(1)
9
Related
iowapublicradio.org
The end of the longest-serving state attorney general's tenure
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is the longest-serving state attorney general in the country — a 40-year tenure that will end in January after he lost a reelection bid in November. Miller talks with River to River host Ben Kieffer about the state of the Democratic Party in Iowa...
iowapublicradio.org
Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
The Iowa Department of Transportation is preparing for a busy couple days of plowing snow and airport officials in Des Moines are advising travelers to watch for flight updates. The top Republican in the Iowa Senate says “everything’s on the table” when it comes to reducing property taxes in the upcoming legislative session. Plus, why some pediatric sickle cell doctors are concerned.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa Senate leader says 'everything's on the table' for reducing property taxes
Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said “everything’s on the table” when it comes to efforts to reduce property taxes during the upcoming legislative session, as Republican Statehouse leaders say that is one of their top priorities for 2023. In an interview Tuesday, IPR asked Whitver if...
iowapublicradio.org
New nonprofit hopes to fill gaps left by closure of Glenwood Resource Center
Council Bluffs is expanding its treatment options for Iowans with developmental disabilities, after the announcement that the nearby Glenwood Resource Center would be closing. The imminent closure of the center, a state-run institution for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, will leave around 135 people in need of care. The national nonprofit Community Options is opening a new location in southwest Iowa to help fulfill the needs of those no longer able to stay at the facility.
Stimulus Checks 2023: What to Expect and When in the New Year
As 2022 comes to a close, many Americans will be wondering if they can expect some financial relief in the next year.
klkntv.com
Benefits that thousands of Nebraskans rely on may soon be harder to get
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite historic inflation and soaring grocery prices, many households that currently qualify for federal assistance programs might not in the near future. Currently, about 150,000 Nebraskans rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to help buy food. The program, funded by the federal...
iowapublicradio.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
iowapublicradio.org
Monday, December 19th, 2022
The head of the Iowa Democratic Party plans to step down in the wake of a vote by the national party to kick the Iowa caucuses out of the early window of picking a presidential nominee. Meatpacking plant and farm workers who were exempted from COVID-19 lockdowns can apply for $600 in direct cash assistance. Plus, we learn what Iowans are doing to fight a public health crisis known as Missing and Murdered Indigenous women.
iowapublicradio.org
Tuesday, December 20th, 2022
A major winter storm is projected to start moving through the state later this week. Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a letter with 24 other Republican governors asking President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency. Plus, a company that makes a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses is pushing to expand access to the medication in Iowa.
A $500 payment from the state is coming to eligible taxpayers
rolling up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Is your wallet is a bit lighter right now as the holidays get closer? Here's some good news! The state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time through paying you an income tax rebate. Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even might even already be there in your bank account).
iowapublicradio.org
Florida's effort to charge 20 people with voter fraud has hit some roadblocks
Back in August, Florida officials announced they were charging 20 people with alleged voter fraud. It was the first big set of cases investigated by the state's new election crimes unit, which was created at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The statewide prosecutor recently secured one conviction through...
Governor Kim Reynolds Says School Choice Tops Legislative Priorities
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says school choice is a top priority, weeks ahead of the 2023 Legislative Session. It’ll be the third time Reynolds has tried to pass the school voucher bill. The bill would redirect public school funds to give low and middle-income families the option to send their kids to private schools.
Up to $50,000 in stimulus money available to Minnesota homeowners
cash spread outPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In Minnesota, you pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. There are some new programs that help qualifying individuals with their mortgage, rent, and more. Here are the details.
Griswold Representative Tom Moore Weighs on Governor’s School Choice Bill
(Griswold) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds points to school choice as one of her top priorities once the 2023 Iowa Legislative session starts in January. District 18 Republican Representative Tom Moore voices his opinion on the bil. Representative Moore says one thing about his proposed bill is the effect it will...
Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa Native communities combat crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
A small postcard is the last thing that Jess Lopez-Walker’s family received from her aunt. Paulette ‘Paulie’ Walker of the Winnebago Tribe sent it after moving to California with a boyfriend in 1984. The family never heard from her again. Lopez-Walker said her aunt’s disappearance left a hole in the family — especially for her mother.
dakotanewsnow.com
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
This Missouri School District Will Run On a 4-Day School Week Due to the Teacher Shortages & So Many Want to Follow This Plan
If your eyes have been glued to the news as much as ours have been, then you probably saw that a Missouri school district is switching to a four-day school week at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, and it’s causing a shift in the education system. Back on Dec. 13, the Missouri school board voted 6-1 on this proposition, and in the blink of an eye, students from pre-K to grade 12 will attend classes on a Tues to Fri schedule, with each school day extended by 35 minutes. This decision came after the school needed a way to...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an emergency order to stop C6-Zero from operating in the state of Iowa after its plant in Marengo exploded and injured more than ten people last week. The order said the facility is “a clear threat to public health...
Comments / 4