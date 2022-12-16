Read full article on original website
Todd Central Rolls Into Championship of Chappel Allen Memorial Classic
Todd County Central is hoping to use the holiday basketball schedule to gain some momentum heading into the early January schedule that includes district games and the All A Classic region tournament. The Rebels used one of their best starts this season to put the hammer down on South Fulton,...
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville vs Owensboro
The Hopkinsville Tigers took on the Owensboro Red Devils Monday evening in an opening round game of the First United Bank Holiday Classic at Madisionville-North Hopkins. YourSportsEdge.Com was there for the action and got these pictures. Hopkinsville vs Owensboro.
Livingston Scores 5 Points in Closing Seconds to Trip Caldwell 54-52
Livingston Central scored five points in the closing seconds of a wild finish to Monday’s game against Caldwell County. That allowed the Cardinals to pull out a 54-52 decision in the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah — and avenge a 58-57 loss to the Tigers a week ago in Smithland.
Wildcats Get Back Into Win Column, Down Thomas Nelson by 14
Trigg County snapped a three-game losing streak but the final product didn’t leave coach Mason Burgett feeling warm and fuzzy. The Wildcats defeated Thomas Nelson 71-57 in the semifinals of the Chappel Allen Memorial Classic Monday at Wildcat Gym. It was a sluggish early effort against the winless Generals, but Trigg found its footing in the third quarter to turn a 12-point halftime lead into a 27-point advantage.
Muhlenberg Uses Charity Stripe to Hold Off Trigg Girls
Muhlenberg County made almost three times as many free throws as visiting Trigg County attempted on Monday, helping the Lady Mustangs hold off the Lady Wildcats 56-48. The Lady Mustangs finished 29 of 40 from the line, including 14 of 16 attempts in the fourth quarter, to pick up their third straight victory.
Lady Rockets at Top of 2nd Region RPI Rankings
The first girls’ basketball RPI rankings of the season have been released by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. In the 2nd Region, it was close at the top, but the defending 5th District champion Crittenden County stands at the top of the initial rankings of the season. Crittenden...
VIDEO – Plunkette Talks Beating Falcons, Season Goals
Dawson Springs freshman Jaydon Plunkette had 14 points and was named Game MVP after helping the Panthers turn back Fort Campbell 49-43 Monday in the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah. YSE caught up with Plunkette, who talked about the win over Fort Campbell and the Panthers’ goals for this...
Lyon County 9th in First Boys RPI Rankings of the Season
The first boys’ basketball RPI rankings of the season have been released by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. In the 2nd Region, the defending champions stand at the top of the list as the calendar prepares to flip into the 2023 portion of the 2022-2023 season. Lyon County...
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Trigg County’s Tiler Ware
Despite his high school athletic career coming to an end last year, Murray State University freshman Tiler Ware is still putting to use lessons and values learned as a Trigg County Wildcat as he embarks on the next phase of his life. Tiler suited up for both the Wildcat football...
Lady Falcons Top Cloverport for Season Sweep
The Fort Campbell girls’ basketball team beat Cloverport for the second time in a week on Saturday, overcoming 29 turnovers to hold off the host Lady Aces 31-23. The Lady Falcons won the first meeting by 25 points and looked to be on the way to another lopsided game with a 10-5 lead after the first quarter. Rosella Rajj scored six, and Charlize Cruz added four for Fort Campbell.
A Hopkinsville Christmas parade to rival all others
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
Woman injured in Lafayette Rd crash identified
Alcohol is suspected as a factor in a single vehicle accident from Monday afternoon on Lafayette Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 42-year old Amber Bowling had been traveling in the 14000 block of Lafayette when she traveled off the road and flipped, ejecting her from the car.
Woman Severely Injured In Lafayette Road Wreck
A woman was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Lafayette Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn, and ejecting her. The driver was flown from the scene to a Nashville hospital with what were termed severe injuries.
Max’s Moment – Jhaden Vaughn Joins Trigg County’s 1,000-Point Club
Junior Jhaden Vaughn became the 26th member of the Trigg County Wildcat 1,000-point club Monday with a fourth quarter bucket against Thomas Nelson. Watch Vaughn join the elite club in this Max’s Moment.
Obituaries Dec. 16, 2022
Linda Holman Jones, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born July 5, 1939, in Springfield, Tennessee, she was the daughter of William L. and Velma B. Krisle Holman. She was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family,...
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A multi car accident happened in Warrick County on Monday night. Responders were called to the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Epworth Road this evening just before 6 p.m. Our crew on scene saw three vehicles, one of which had to be towed away. No...
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
Woman Flown To Hospital After Trigg County Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County sent a woman to a Nashville hospital Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer was westbound when a car on Canton Road pulled into its path. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused...
Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.
