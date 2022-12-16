Read full article on original website
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
What’s the Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana According to Texas Laws?
Hemp was legalized in Texas in 2019, but Marijuana was not. So what marijuana products are legal under the Hemp Law in Texas?. According to the Texas Tribune, confusion is rampant in prosecution cases since Texas lawmakers legalized some forms of marijuana but not others. Enforcement varies from city to...
FDA Warns Texas Horse Owners Against Feeding Recalled Product
Large amounts of Manzanilla Feeds’ Top of the Rockies Alfalfa cubes have been recalled due to declining neurological health symptoms and even death. There have been 98 horses reported to show these symptoms, with at least 45 of them dying or being put down. These horses were located in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas. The symptoms related to the recalled alfalfa cubes look similar to botulism and horse owners are suggested to keep a close eye on their animals to see if they develop any symptoms.
What Produce Should You Be Buying in Texas This Winter?
When you think of winter, there you probably don't think much about plant growing. Rather, you might think about all the plants that die off during the cold months. However, when it comes to buying produce, there are still certain plants that are actually the best to buy during the winter months.
Woman Who Survived the 2021 Texas Power Grid Failure Shares Lifesaving Tips
If you lived in Texas during February of 2021, then you remember the brutal winter storm that caused the power grid to fail. This storm led to the deaths of 246 people, with causes ranging from hypothermia to carbon monoxide poisoning. With the polar vortex opening back up and crazy...
Could Texas Ban Social Media For Kids?
How about we change this headline to "Could Texas be more derp, derp"?. A bill is being presented in Texas that would ban social media for people under 18 years of age. Well, this going to be like trying to un-bake cookies if you ask me. The cat is out of the bag and the genie has left the lamp and is shaking his blue rear at the camera.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
How to Keep Your Outdoor Pets/Livestock Warm During Extreme Cold
Everyone is aware that some extremely cold temperatures are making their way across the United States and are expected to impact all of Texas. The weather is expected to be as severe as the winter storm we had back in February of 2021 which is not good at all. We have recently gone over how to keep your pets warm during a power outage but what about those pets that aren't necessarily able to make it inside your home?
Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students
Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
How To Keep Your Pet Warm During a Winter Power Outage
With severe cold weather on the way later this week, many Texans are worried about a potential power outage like in February 2021. While you might’ve already thought of every way to keep you and your family warm in a winter emergency, what about your furry, feather, or scaley friends? If you have pets, it is extremely important to keep them in mind when preparing for any emergencies.
