Woman sentenced for attempting to deliver drugs to inmates at Chesterfield jail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman pled guilty earlier this month for attempting to provide marijuana to inmates at the Chesterfield County Jail.

In May, 33-year-old Melinda Greenstreet was suspected of giving drugs to another person to hide in the front lobby of the Chesterfield County Jail. The intention was reportedly for inmates to pick up the drugs later.

After an investigation by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Chesterfield Grand Jury provided a Direct Indictment for Greenstreet’s arrest in July. Greenstreet was arrested on Aug. 24 and charged with Delivery of Narcotics, Marijuana to Prisoner.

On December 5, 2022, Melinda Greenstreet pleaded guilty to Conspiracy Delivery of Narcotics, Marijuana to Prisoner, and was sentenced to two years, all suspended with five years’ probation.

“There is no room for any illegal contraband within our jail, and that extends to anyone on the outside who contemplates being part of making that happen,” Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard said in a statement. “We are committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment within our jail not only for our employees but also for those who reside within.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.