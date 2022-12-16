Goose Island Moving Next to the Salt Shed Late 2023

After nearly 35 years of service, Goose Island Beer Company is moving its Clybourn Avenue brewpub to Pulaski Park , located at 1200 W. Blackhawk St.

The new brewpub will move into the former home of the Morton Salt complex, near the Elston and Division intersection, according to Crain’s . Conveniently, the new facility will sit right next to the Salt Shed music venue, which 16″ on Center opened this year. While the new brewpub won’t open until the end of next year , the original site at 1800 N. Clybourn Ave. will stay open as long as possible. Unlike the original location, customers can expect a large outdoor patio where live music can be heard.

“We like to say that we’re going a beer can’s throw away from Goose Island,” Todd Ahsmann , president of Goose Island Beer, tells Crain’s. “Back in the day when we opened, it seemed like we were a lot closer to Goose Island, but now that there’s so much retail and residential around us, it doesn’t feel like we’re as connected.”

There were several reasons why the owners of Goose Island decided on the move. First was because its lease at Clybourn was up. Another reason was that it overlooks the actual Goose Island. On top of that, the new space gives the company options to host outdoor events. While all of this is exciting, changes are not something fans of the brand are used to. While Goose Island helped establish the craft beer scene in Chicago, customers were unhappy when founder John Hall sold it for almost $40 million to Anheuser-Busch in 2011.

“When we opened, Goose Island was more just like a nickname,” Ahsmann said. “Now it’s referenced as an official neighborhood. There will be some bittersweet, but I think people will be excited for something new.”

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now Chicago’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .