ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lottery for $10 Tampa ‘Hamilton’ tickets started today

By Maggie Duffy
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLoYf_0jlBO3yg00
The national touring company of the hit musical "Hamilton," coming to The Straz in Tampa Dec. 28-Jan. 22, 2023. [ JOAN MARCUS | Courtesy of The Straz ]

The smash hit musical “Hamilton” is already highly anticipated, coming to Tampa’s David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts Dec. 28-Jan. 22.

Now, the excitement is heightened with the opening of the digital lottery for $10 tickets to the show. The Straz Center and producer Jeffrey Seller announced that the lottery opened at 10 a.m. today and continues through noon on Dec. 22 for tickets to performances the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 1.

Lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances. Forty $10 tickets are available for each performance.

How to enter

Here are the directions from The Straz’s news release:

  • Use the official app for Hamilton, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (hamiltonmusical.com/app).
  • The lottery will open at 10:00 a.m. every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 p.m. the next Thursday for the following week’s performances.
  • Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. every Thursday via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets.
  • No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.
  • Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.
  • Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
  • Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.
  • Lottery tickets void if resold.

Additional rules

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. All sales are final.

Tickets for Hamilton are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official Hamilton channels and strazcenter.org for late release seats, which may become available at short notice.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wild941.com

Tampa Area Residents Who Won $1M Or Better In 2022

This year has been great for people buying lottery tickets! Specifically the scratch off ones, and right here in the Tampa Bay Area. Publix has had many winners, and peoples lives are changing just by playing. I guess I haven’t gotten so lucky yet. I buy tickets almost every week...
TAMPA, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Holiday deals at Tampa Bay area restaurants and bars

The holidays are the perfect time to eat, drink and be merry. The following locations are offering specials for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Elevage SOHO Kitchen and Bar: The Epicurean Hotel’s restaurant is offering a holiday-inspired three-course Christmas dinner. First course features choice of potato-wrapped goat cheese, crab cake, porcini tartlet or butternut squash soup. Second course features choice of pheasant, filet mignon, sturgeon or beet risotto. Third course features choice of brownie, creme brulee, bread pudding or an ice cream cookie sandwich. $90; a la carte menu available for ages 12 and younger. 5-10 p.m. Dec. 24 (regular menu only) and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 25 (holiday menu). 1207 S Howard Ave., Tampa. 813-999-8726.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

200-acre racetrack takes shape east of Tampa for car enthusiasts

TAMPA, Fla. - A huge racetrack is taking shape near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, just east of Tampa, but it's not for NASCAR or Formula 1. It's for ordinary people who love cars and want to drive fast – legally. Motor Enclave Tampa is a 200-acre track...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Snow Days returns to Florida Aquarium in Tampa

For the past eight years, the Florida Aquarium in Tampa has added a ton of the white stuff in the week after Christmas, making the snow play area included with admission. Kids can launch snowballs at pollution monsters, plus navigate a snow maze, enjoy a snow toss and join a winter dance party as snow falls from above. There’s also a Snow Painting section where you can grab a paintbrush and paint the snow. And a Florida twist has a professional sand sculptor who will show guests how to build the best sand snowman on the beach.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Celebrating the gift of dance

Figures reflect on golden ornaments swaying their hips, stepping into spins practiced in class to the sounds of tropical music. Lead instructor and choreographer Maria Espinoza hosted Dancin’ Motion School of the Arts’ Christmas party on Friday, December 16, 2022. The usual Friday salsa night had an annual ugly sweater twist with a potluck dinner and coquito, a seasonal Puerto Rican drink keeping some dancers refreshed into the night.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hanukkah festival lights up downtown Tampa

Tampa’s largest Hanukkah festival was held on Sunday at the City Hall Plaza in Tampa. The City of Tampa, Chabad CHAI South Tampa and Chabad of Tampa Bay welcomed the start of Hanukkah, which runs Dec. 18-26 this year. The festival included an assortment of food and activities such as raffle prizes, a rock wall, an obstacle course, face painting and human whack-a-mole. Visitors also watched Tampa City Council chairperson Joseph Citro light the menorah on behalf of the City of Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning locked up by Maple Leafs in Toronto

TORONTO — Riding a season-high five-game winning streak, the Lightning arrived at Scotiabank Arena playing some of their best hockey of the season. Their first trip to Toronto since eliminating the Maple Leafs in last season’s opening round brought back memories of a big part of another deep postseason run. But everyone in the Lightning locker room knew there wasn’t much that separated the teams and that it could have been the Leafs who advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Remembering Tampa’s Christmas Card Lane on Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA — Every Friday, from the first weekend after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve, Robert Floyd’s parents took him and neighborhood friends on station wagon drives to see light displays. The highlight, he said, was the arrival of the two-mile stretch of Bayshore Boulevard adorned with large handmade Christmas...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa’s holiday boat parade delights viewers

Tampa’s largest lighted boat parade took place Saturday along the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa. The parade began at the southern tip of Davis Islands and traveled through the Convention Center basin and up to the Heights finishing at Sparkman Wharf.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Dec. 19-25

Winter Village: The park transforms into a wintry wonderland with a cafe offering holiday treats, a shopping village housed in shipping containers, ice skating, curling, train rides, storytelling and sing-alongs. Free, $17 skating, $200 (team) curling. 4-11 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. 813-221-3686.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
87K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy