ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.3 The Blaze

Man Threatens People With a Gun at the Missoula Shelter

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to a report of a male with a handgun threatening people at the Johnson Street Shelter. Shelter staff relayed information from other residents that a male with a red bandana had brandished...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades

The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic

If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Prost! This Is Montana’s Best German Restaurant

Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Woman With Four Warrants Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 13, 2022, two Missoula Police Department Officers were out on patrol when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. The officers initiated a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over. Officers approached the vehicle and immediately recognized the passenger as 36-year-old Michelle...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

What The Holiday Season Means to Missoulians

There's a vibe to the holiday season that the whole country can feel. The red and green lights, the tinsel, the carols, the peppermint candies— we even have special words for this time of year, which makes me both jolly and merry. All of our traditions come together together to create this experience we share together as a nation. But there's another layer of the holidays that we have on a local level, which is particularly beautiful in this city. Here's what the holiday season means from a Missoulian's perspective:
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Shelters Make Room During Cold Snap

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke with Missoula Poverello Center Director Jill Bonny on Monday in anticipation of the possibly historic winter storm bearing down on western Montana on Christmas week. Bonny Said the Johnson Street Warming Shelter has bumped up its sleeping capacity to cope with the...
MISSOULA, MT
kxloradio.com

New Amazon Facility to Create More than 100 Montana Jobs

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently under construction in Missoula. Representing Amazon’s first major investment in Montana, the new facility will create more than 100 new jobs. The site, located at 9121 Cartage Road, will be a 72,000 square...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Jail Staff Catch Man Hiding Methamphetamine

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 13, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a verbal disturbance between a male and female on Montana Avenue. Officers determined the parties were dating and spoke with them separately. The male was identified as 29-year-old Steven McIntire. According...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Woman faces multiple charges after back-to-back hit-and-run crashes

MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman is facing multiple charges following reports of two back-to-back hit-and-run crashes Saturday evening in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call of a hit-and-run in the 3200 block of Clark Street around 6:48 p.m. According to public information officer Lydia Arnold, the...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula MMA: 2 Brothers Both Earn 1st-Round Victory at Event

2022 was a great year for MMA in Montana. Sean O'Malley from Helena became the #1 ranked fighter of the bantamweight division in the UFC and we've had more MMA events than I can ever remember us having, including Mountain Force's show in Helena last Saturday. The entire card was stacked with action but what stands out to me about that night are the first-round victories by 2 brothers fighting out of Dog Pound Fight Team in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow, extreme cold

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much and 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow will arrive today and continue through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. About 4 to 12 inches will fall in the Missoula, Bitterroot, Mission, Seeley/Swan, and Flathead Valleys, as well as along the I-90 corridor from St. Regis to Drummond. Lookout and Lolo Passes should expect a foot to 18 inches by Wednesday afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. Details regarding snow amounts are located at the end of this article.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy