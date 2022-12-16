Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Beats Fort Campbell 56-55 on Last-Second Putback
One night after bowing in the final seconds, the Caldwell County Tigers picked up a win on a last-second shot Tuesday night at the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah. Luke Maddox gathered in a missed free throw and stuck the ball back in the basket just ahead of the final horn as the Tigers defeated Fort Campbell 56-55.
yoursportsedge.com
North Oldham Blitzes Lyons in KOB 3rd Place Game
Playing their fourth game in just 72 hours, you have to wonder if the Lyon County Lyons, after playing the very last first-round game of the 2022 King of the Bluegrass Saturday night, were a little leg weary as they took to the court Tuesday evening against the North Oldham Mustangs in the 3rd place game of the annual holiday tournament.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd County Central 74 Trigg County 47
Todd County Central claimed the championship of the Chappel Allen Memorial Classic Tuesday with a 74-47 win over the host Trigg County Wildcats. Here is a YSE gallery of the game. Todd County Central 74 Trigg County 47.
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Tames Trigg for Tourney Title
The Todd County Central Rebels head into Christmas on a bit of a roll, winners of three straight games. The Trigg County Wildcats? Not so much. The Rebels beat the Wildcats 74-47 in Tuesday’s championship game of the Chappel Allen Memorial Classic – their second win over Trigg in four days.
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Get Rolling in Second Half to Handle Webster County
During holiday tournament time, teams often have to play games earlier in the day than normal, sometimes even before lunch. And, there are times when teams in those games have trouble getting started. Whether it was the early day start, or something else, the UHA Blazers could not quite find...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Falcons Top Cloverport for Season Sweep
The Fort Campbell girls’ basketball team beat Cloverport for the second time in a week on Saturday, overcoming 29 turnovers to hold off the host Lady Aces 31-23. The Lady Falcons won the first meeting by 25 points and looked to be on the way to another lopsided game with a 10-5 lead after the first quarter. Rosella Rajj scored six, and Charlize Cruz added four for Fort Campbell.
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Rolls Into Championship of Chappel Allen Memorial Classic
Todd County Central is hoping to use the holiday basketball schedule to gain some momentum heading into the early January schedule that includes district games and the All A Classic region tournament. The Rebels used one of their best starts this season to put the hammer down on South Fulton,...
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Get Back Into Win Column, Down Thomas Nelson by 14
Trigg County snapped a three-game losing streak but the final product didn’t leave coach Mason Burgett feeling warm and fuzzy. The Wildcats defeated Thomas Nelson 71-57 in the semifinals of the Chappel Allen Memorial Classic Monday at Wildcat Gym. It was a sluggish early effort against the winless Generals, but Trigg found its footing in the third quarter to turn a 12-point halftime lead into a 27-point advantage.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Plunkette Talks Beating Falcons, Season Goals
Dawson Springs freshman Jaydon Plunkette had 14 points and was named Game MVP after helping the Panthers turn back Fort Campbell 49-43 Monday in the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah. YSE caught up with Plunkette, who talked about the win over Fort Campbell and the Panthers’ goals for this...
yoursportsedge.com
Livingston Scores 5 Points in Closing Seconds to Trip Caldwell 54-52
Livingston Central scored five points in the closing seconds of a wild finish to Monday’s game against Caldwell County. That allowed the Cardinals to pull out a 54-52 decision in the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah — and avenge a 58-57 loss to the Tigers a week ago in Smithland.
yoursportsedge.com
Derrin Boyd Leads Lipscomb to Yummy! Win at Louisville
Derrin Boyd scored 1,911 points at Caldwell County High School and another 945 points in two seasons at Georgetown College. So it was no surprise that the former Tiger standout put up some big numbers when his Lipscomb Bisons team returned to the Bluegrass State Tuesday to take on the Louisville Cardinals.
yoursportsedge.com
Eaves Flirts With 40 as Maroons Hold Off Hoptown
Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Marcus Eaves was nearly perfect from the free-throw line, including 14 makes in the fourth quarter, to help the Maroons hold off Hopkinsville 63-58 on Tuesday at the First United Bank Holiday Classic. The Maroons earned their sixth win in a row to improve to 9-1 ahead...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rockets at Top of 2nd Region RPI Rankings
The first girls’ basketball RPI rankings of the season have been released by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. In the 2nd Region, it was close at the top, but the defending 5th District champion Crittenden County stands at the top of the initial rankings of the season. Crittenden...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Jhaden Vaughn Joins Trigg County’s 1,000-Point Club
Junior Jhaden Vaughn became the 26th member of the Trigg County Wildcat 1,000-point club Monday with a fourth quarter bucket against Thomas Nelson. Watch Vaughn join the elite club in this Max’s Moment.
