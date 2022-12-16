ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

In Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma Landed a ‘Foundational’ Quarterback

NORMAN — There was no surprise. No drama. No hat games. In fact, that may be what the Oklahoma coaching staff appreciated most about signing quarterback Jackson Arnold on Wednesday. OU coach Brent Venables even went so far as to call Arnold “a foundational player” at the beginning of...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy