Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Dave Weinberg’s Eagles-Bears 2-Minute Drill

A quick look at the Eagles 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. Eagles' best number: 6 (Eagles sacks) Eagles' worst number: 3 (Eagles turnovers) We finished decorating our Christmas tree on Saturday evening. We received a major assist from our 4-year-old grandson, Graham, who covered it with tinsel.
CHICAGO, IL
Kaufman-Renn leads No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn took advantage of his opportunity with leading scorer Zach Edey out with illness. Kaufman-Renn came off the bench to score a season-best 24 points to lead No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53 on Wednesday night. ’It feels good just to play basketball again,” said Kaufman-Renn, who sat out last season as a freshman. “Obviously, if you are on a really good team and winning games that helps, too. It’s been fun.” The 6-foot-9 redshirt freshman whose previous high was 13 points hit 8 of 10 shots and 8 of 10 free throws for the Boilermakers (12-0).
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
