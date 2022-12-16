ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

FIFA targets $11 billion in revenue through 2026 World Cup

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Azp9z_0jlBNcYX00

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA expects to earn $11 billion in the 2026 World Cup cycle with a 48-team men’s tournament in North America set to deliver a big increase in revenue amid ongoing uncertainty about the exact match schedule.

The four-year budget, which was presented Friday to the FIFA Council, foresees an almost 50% increase in income mainly tied to broadcasting and sponsorship deals, plus ticketing and hospitality at a tournament which will use several NFL stadiums.

“We are bullish about the power of football,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said after the council meeting. “We are convinced that the impact of the game will be massive.”

FIFA typically makes conservative budget estimates and ends up overshooting its targets. The $7.5 billion revenue announced in Qatar last month for the 2019-22 commercial cycle was $1 billion more than the forecast.

There is also uncertainty about how many games will be played in 2026 — and sold to broadcasters — at the 48-team World Cup.

The FIFA Council agreed in January 2017 to have an 80-game format with teams playing in 16 groups of three ahead of a 32-team knockout round.

The 2022 tournament, which ends Sunday with Argentina playing defending champion France in the final, has 64 matches. The format of eight groups playing their final set of matches simultaneously created high tension with the standings changing late in games.

“We at least have to rediscuss” the best format, Infantino said, citing the “absolutely incredible” drama of simultaneous games that would be lost with three-team groups.

The expansion to 48 teams was designed to help accelerate development of soccer in countries which rarely qualify for the World Cup. That was despite FIFA’s own research advising that the highest quality games would be delivered by the current 32-team format, which has been in use since 1998 and is balanced with two teams advancing from each group to the round of 16.

However, more than five years after the 2026 format was decided, FIFA officials this year suggested a 104-game format with teams playing in 12 groups of four before a 32-team knockout stage. In that instance, some third-place teams would not know for several days if they have advanced or been eliminated.

A 104-game format would likely add several days to the previously expected 32-day tournament, which will be played in 16 North American cities: 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada.

FIFA is weighing changes despite already signing some major broadcasting deals, including with American English-language broadcaster Fox and Qatar’s beIN Sports for the Middle East and North Africa.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Salt Bae ripped for getting aggressive with Lionel Messi, World Cup trophy

As the World Cup festivities were occurring after Argentina captured the victory, fans were quick to point out Salt Bae’s aggressive gestures towards Lionel Messi. Nusret Gokce, the Turkish chef nicknamed “Salt Bae” who exploded into fame from his viral cooking videos, was spotted grabbing Messi and continually tapping him on the shoulder to try and get his attention. Eventually the Argentinian superstar shook his hand before wandering off. Gokce was also seen slapping the World Cup trophy next to Ángel Di María, who scored Argentina’s second goal, and biting into goalkeeper Franco Armani’s medal while it was still around his neck. Fans...
Footwear News

Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup

Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
jewishbusinessnews.com

Argentina Wins World Cup – Americans Don’t Care

The World Cup Soccer Championships are finally over. Or, as most of the world calls it – the FIFA World Cup Football championships. The people of Argentina got a very special gift for the first night of Chanukah – a victory over France in the World Cup Finals. And thousands of Argentinian-Israelis celebrated. And so did Americans who live abroad who just wanted it all to end while Americans in America probably did not even know about it.
The Associated Press

North Korea threatens strong military step against Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea threatened Tuesday to take a “resolute and decisive military step” against Japan while it slammed Tokyo’s adoption of a national security strategy as an attempt to turn the country into “an offensive military giant.”. The North’s statement came...
Larry Brown Sports

Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade

Emiliano Martinez’s troll game remains undefeated. Martinez went viral for his antics during Tuesday’s parade in Bueno Aires celebrating Argentina’s World Cup victory. Photos from the crowd showed Martinez, the goalkeeper for Argentina, on the parade bus holding a baby doll with the face of France star Kylian Mbappe pasted on it. Take a look.... The post Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Reuters

Peru orders Mexico's ambassador out as diplomatic spat deepens

MEXICO CITY/LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peru declared Mexico's ambassador to Lima "persona non grata" and ordered him to leave the country on Tuesday, Peru's foreign minister announced, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two nations after Peru ousted Pedro Castillo as president.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy