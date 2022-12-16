ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B105

This Minnesota Pizza Place Is A Nostalgic Trip Back In Time

There's one pizza joint in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that will make you question what year it is. From arcade machines to old movie posters, this place is a trip back in time. For me; pizza, video games, and old movies sound like the best combo. I went out of town and walked into what might be one of my favorite places.
EDINA, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Gobble Gait raises record $128,000 for Hastings Family Service

The 25th annual Gobble Gait race raised an all time high $128,000, putting a bow on a string of record-breaking holiday fundraisers for Hastings Family Service. Hastings Family Service Executive Director Amy Sutton announced the good news with a giant check on Monday. Founded in 1998 by Mary Fasbender, Jay...
HASTINGS, MN
mprnews.org

Where to grab a bowl of soup in the Twin Cities

Here in the cold dark expanse of Minnesota winter, soup season is upon us. There’s something about soup — maybe the endless recipe possibilities, or the compatibility with a thermos — that makes delicious, liquidized food the cornerstone of chilly-weather cuisine. If you don’t feel up for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Shop With a Cop brings Christmas joy for 16 Hastings children in need

Christmas arrived early for some Hastings families in need when they got to Shop With a Cop for holiday gifts. On Dec. 18, 16 children from six families in the community were granted $100 dollars to spend on gifts of their choice at SC Toys. COUNTRY Financial Representative and insurance agency owner Mandy Bremer partnered with the Hastings Police Department and donated $1,500 through the Operation Helping Heroes program to make it all happen.
HASTINGS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Hastings food service workers authorize strike

Union members from the food service department of the Hastings School District filed into the Pleasant Hill Library Monday afternoon to authorize a strike aimed at improving staffing and wages within the schools. Of the 35 food service employees aligned with the Service Employees Industrial Union Local 284, 26 commuted...
HASTINGS, MN
Y-105FM

Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota

While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Municipal Liquor Store Losses Topped $51K in 2021

A state audit released this week gives us a closer look at how Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores fared in 2021. Of the 212 in the state, Brooklyn Center suffered the greatest financial loss. “With the killing of Daunte Wright, both stores got looted. Everything got destroyed,” said Tom Agnes,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

The Ordway cancels Saturday "Beauty and the Beast" performances

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Ordway canceled its Saturday performances of Disney's Beauty and the Beast due to illness.The show is set to resume Sunday with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is limited availability for tickets.MORE: "Beauty & The Beast": The Ordway produces its first musical since 2019The show is playing as part of Broadway at the Ordway through Saturday, Dec. 31.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro

EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
EDINA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle large fire at Maple Grove business

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a building at a Maple Grove business Sunday morning.According to city officials, multiple 911 callers reported the building on fire just after 4:30 a.m. near the KOA campground. When police and fire crews responded, they found the fire at a business on a property just north of the campground.A metal building at Commercial Black Dirt Inc. was fully engulfed in fire. Additional assistance from surrounding agencies was requested due to a lack of available hydrants at the business.The fire was under control just before 6 a.m. City officials say the building was used as a type of garage for minor maintenance and equipment storage.The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. So far, the origin and cause of the fire have not been determined by investigators due to the heavy damage and freezing temperatures. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN

