Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
This Minnesota Pizza Place Is A Nostalgic Trip Back In Time
There's one pizza joint in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that will make you question what year it is. From arcade machines to old movie posters, this place is a trip back in time. For me; pizza, video games, and old movies sound like the best combo. I went out of town and walked into what might be one of my favorite places.
Hastings Star Gazette
Gobble Gait raises record $128,000 for Hastings Family Service
The 25th annual Gobble Gait race raised an all time high $128,000, putting a bow on a string of record-breaking holiday fundraisers for Hastings Family Service. Hastings Family Service Executive Director Amy Sutton announced the good news with a giant check on Monday. Founded in 1998 by Mary Fasbender, Jay...
Popular Longtime Running Minnesota Festival gets License Revoked?
At the beginning of December I was sharing how the Scott County officials had a meeting to discuss several items. The one item on the agenda, that was the biggest of them all, is whether or not Mid-America Festivals, who run the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, should have their permit revoked.
mprnews.org
Where to grab a bowl of soup in the Twin Cities
Here in the cold dark expanse of Minnesota winter, soup season is upon us. There’s something about soup — maybe the endless recipe possibilities, or the compatibility with a thermos — that makes delicious, liquidized food the cornerstone of chilly-weather cuisine. If you don’t feel up for...
Hastings Star Gazette
Shop With a Cop brings Christmas joy for 16 Hastings children in need
Christmas arrived early for some Hastings families in need when they got to Shop With a Cop for holiday gifts. On Dec. 18, 16 children from six families in the community were granted $100 dollars to spend on gifts of their choice at SC Toys. COUNTRY Financial Representative and insurance agency owner Mandy Bremer partnered with the Hastings Police Department and donated $1,500 through the Operation Helping Heroes program to make it all happen.
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota location
A major discount retail store chain is closing another location in Minnesota next month. Read on to learn more. According to a recent report by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, the popular discount retail store chain Marshalls, will be closing one of its store locations in Minneapolis on January 14, 2023.
Hastings Star Gazette
Hastings food service workers authorize strike
Union members from the food service department of the Hastings School District filed into the Pleasant Hill Library Monday afternoon to authorize a strike aimed at improving staffing and wages within the schools. Of the 35 food service employees aligned with the Service Employees Industrial Union Local 284, 26 commuted...
Have You Seen This Over-The-Top Christmas Bar In Minnesota?
Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quite like going somewhere that is fully decked out in Christmas decorations and lights! Even the biggest Grinch can appreciate places decked out in holiday decor. There are many spots in the midwest that go all out when it comes to Christmas. I...
Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota
While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Municipal Liquor Store Losses Topped $51K in 2021
A state audit released this week gives us a closer look at how Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores fared in 2021. Of the 212 in the state, Brooklyn Center suffered the greatest financial loss. “With the killing of Daunte Wright, both stores got looted. Everything got destroyed,” said Tom Agnes,...
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023
The store has long been considered a neighborhood perennial. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KARE11.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.
iheart.com
The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Minnesota
If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know it's about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious food.
Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
The Ordway cancels Saturday "Beauty and the Beast" performances
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Ordway canceled its Saturday performances of Disney's Beauty and the Beast due to illness.The show is set to resume Sunday with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is limited availability for tickets.MORE: "Beauty & The Beast": The Ordway produces its first musical since 2019The show is playing as part of Broadway at the Ordway through Saturday, Dec. 31.
USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro
EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Crews battle large fire at Maple Grove business
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a building at a Maple Grove business Sunday morning.According to city officials, multiple 911 callers reported the building on fire just after 4:30 a.m. near the KOA campground. When police and fire crews responded, they found the fire at a business on a property just north of the campground.A metal building at Commercial Black Dirt Inc. was fully engulfed in fire. Additional assistance from surrounding agencies was requested due to a lack of available hydrants at the business.The fire was under control just before 6 a.m. City officials say the building was used as a type of garage for minor maintenance and equipment storage.The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. So far, the origin and cause of the fire have not been determined by investigators due to the heavy damage and freezing temperatures.
Commercial building destroyed as crews fight fire in frigid conditions
A commercial building in Maple Grove was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning. The Maple Grove Fire Department says it received a report at 4:30 a.m. of a building on fire and "a lot of black smoke" near the KOA Campground on Brockton Lane North. It turns out the...
ccxmedia.org
Safety Measures Offered for ‘Challenging’ Maple Grove Intersection
There’s a plan to bring more safety measures to an intersection in Maple Grove that has a high number of traffic crashes. The intersection of Elm Creek Boulevard and Hemlock Lane is one that engineers call “challenging.”. “We looked from 2019 to 2021, there were 47 crashes during...
