Memphis, TN

Six new restaurants in the Memphis area

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

  • A Medical District diner is bringing its popular biscuits, breakfast bowls, and mimosa flights to East Memphis. Sunrise Memphis is opening a second location on Dec. 20 at the former home of the Blue Plate Café at 5469 Poplar. The diner first opened in 2017 on Jefferson Avenue, specializing in ‘classic breakfast favorites and house-prepared artisan meats.’
  • Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway brought a new restaurant to downtown Memphis recently. Penny’s Nitty Gritty opened inside The Westin Memphis last month. Located across the street from the FedExForum, the restaurant gives Grizzlies fans a ‘first-class dining experience’ to stop at before or after games. Specialty items include collard green fondue, the Penny Loaf, along with Hardaway’s select favorites.
  • The pop-up turned restaurant, Cocozza American Italian , comes from the team behind The Majestic Grille. What started as a way to support their staff through the pandemic, is now a fully-operating restaurant. Located in Harbor Town, the restaurant serves all American-Italian favorites from a range of pastas to meatballs to chicken parmesan.
  • Downtown Memphis got even sweeter as 350 Baked opened its doors at 18 N. 2nd Street in mid-November. The bakery serves a range of sweets including cakes, cookies, and cobblers as well as a variety of vegan options. You can also find 350 Baked products at Cordelia’s Market in Harbor Town and High Point Grocery in High Point Terrace.
  • The “World’s Greatest Do-Nut” is now in Cordova. Houston-based donut shop, Shipley Do-Nuts opened its first Memphis-area location last month on Germantown Parkway near the new Whataburger . Serving fresh donuts for more than 85 years, Shipley’s offers over 60 varieties of donuts with most being shaped in a unique hexagon form.
  • Why wait until the fair comes around to enjoy some fried sweets? Specializing in desserts like fried Oreos and funnel cakes, Quintessential Sweets has opened in Downtown Memphis. What started as a sweets cart inside the Wolfchase Galleria, has now expanded to two locations with the newest being at 97 North Main Street.
MORE: Four new restaurants in the Memphis area Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

