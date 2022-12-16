Read full article on original website
Buick Electra E5 Debuts In China As An Ultium-Based Electric Luxury Crossover
Buick’s transformation is kicking into high gear as the company has unveiled the all-new Electra E5 in China. Set to become the brand’s first Ultium-based electric vehicle, the Electra E5 features the company’s new “Pure” design philosophy which was previewed by the Electra-X concept. It’s designed to combine “electrified luxury with modern and athletic styling.”
2024 Hyundai Kona Debuts With Ruggedly Good Looks And ICE, Hybrid, EV Options
The week before Christmas is usually slow, but Hyundai has thrown a wrench into that tradition by unveiling the 2024 Kona. Set to be a radical improvement over its predecessor, the “upscaled model” features a bold new design which is ruggedly futuristic and far more premium looking. While...
Chery Is Working On A New Fully Electric SUV
Chinese brand Chery is getting ready to unveil a new EV in the midsize SUV segment as proven by a series of dark teasers. According to local media, the model is codenamed eQ7 and is expected to debut in production form in the second half of 2023. The profile of...
HiPhi Z: China’s Most Futuristic EV Has Entered Production
A car described by some as a spaceship on wheels, the HiPhi Z, has just hit the production line in China and is one of the industry’s most striking cars. We haven’t heard much about the new model from Human Horizons since it was first showcased in production guise in early July. Over the last few months, the carmaker has charged forward with the development of the car and on December 20, the first examples rolled out of the factory.
Lamborghini Reventon, Centenario, And Sian Showcased In Hong Kong Dealership
Lamborghini celebrated 30 years of presence in Hong Kong with a special exhibition in the local dealership last week. Among the most interesting models on display were a Reventon Roadster, a Centenario, and a Sian FKP 37 Coupe, representing Sant’Agata’s few-offs. The matte-silver 2009 Lamborghini Reventon Roadster is...
Nissan Brings Production Fairlady Z Proto And A Bunch Of Concepts To Tokyo Salon
Remember the Nissan Fairlady Z Proto Customized concept from January 2022? Following the enthusiastic response from the people and the press, Nissan announced a production version that will debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023. The automaker will also bring a wide range of concept cars including a six-wheeled Roox, a refreshed Cube, eight Caravans plus modified models from Autech and Nismo.
Audi Confirms Q6 E-Tron For 2023 And Hints At Electric A4 And A5
Last year, Audi announced plans to go electric-only as the company will exclusively launch electric vehicles starting in 2026. The automaker will then begin gradually phasing out ICE-powered vehicles with the goal of eliminating them by 2033. While that’s widely known, Audi dropped a few hints about their electric lineup...
2023 Suzuki Jimny 4-Door Spied Completely Undisguised In India
We’ve been waiting for the 4-door version of the Suzuki Jimny for a long time, and the latest spy photos from India prove that it is finally ready to hit the roads. The longer Jimny was spotted free of any camouflage for the first time, ahead of its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January.
Bugatti To Unveil Mystery Model That Never Reached Production
Bugatti has teased a mysterious hypercar that it never brought into production, describing it as “an automotive solitaire.”. The teaser image shows the rear of the car’s side profile under a sheet, meaning very little of it is actually on display. It appears the vehicle is based on the Chiron as evidenced by its shape but immediately making it stand out is some kind of fixed rear wing. No other details are visible in this photo.
Some Polestar 1 EVs May Overheat And Catch Fire When Batteries Are Fully Charged
The owners of the fancy-pants Polestar 1 coupe may have something to worry about if they’re charging their plug-in hybrids in the garage right now. A supplier issue means that a number of owners don’t want their vehicles to be fully charged, lest it catch fire. Polestar is...
MINI Celebrates 30 Years Of Drop Top Motoring With Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition
MINI is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their four-seat convertible by introducing an all-new Seaside Edition. Set to arrive in February, the special edition features a Caribbean Aqua or Nanuq White exterior with a black power soft top, which can be opened or closed at speeds up to 18 mph (30 km/h).
GM Recalls Bolt EV Again Over A Fire Risk, Not From Batteries But Seat Belts
General Motors’ electric vehicle department was rocked last year by an issue in the battery systems that could cause a fire in the Chevrolet Bolt. Now, model year 2017-2023 Bolts are being recalled again as a result of a potential fire risk, but for an entirely different reason. In...
Porsche Panamera With Center-Lock Wheels Spotted, Could Be A Hotter Turbo GT Model
Porsche has been pumping out special models for many of its models recently, and the Panamera sedan could be next. Our spy photographers were able to capture a test car during development with center-lock wheels, which could suggest a hotter variant is down the line. Porsche typically reserves center-lock wheels...
Theon Design 911 Driven, 2024 Toyota Camry Rendered, And Dodge Charger EV Face-Swaps: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. We asked you what cars you were looking forward to in 2023, and the responses were split between the combustion offerings and the incoming dominance of the all-electric variety. Examples of ICEs include the Ford Superduty Raptor and the updated Toyota 4Runner and Lexus LX twins. For the EVs, you guys are looking forward to the Chevrolet Blazer SS EV, and Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo. The most anticipated car of 2023, though? The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar Is Sold Out, But You Can Buy The Official Scale Model Instead
Bentley announced the availability of the official 1:43 scale models of the limited production Bacalar and the more mainstream but equally powerful Continental GT Speed. Both models are available through the Bentley Motors shop, priced at £100 ($122) each. The automaker says that the scale models “represent a significant...
New Radical SR3 XXR Racecar Has 232 Hp From A Biofuel 1.5-Liter Engine
UK-based Radical has unveiled the SR3 XXR, the latest version of the SR3 line of racecars coming with a new engine, small styling revisions, and chassis tweaks to make it faster around the track. Compared to its Radical SR3 XX predecessor, the new SR3 XXR has redesigned LED graphics for...
Should Elon Musk Step Down As Head Of Tesla?
More than 17 million people had their say in a Twitter poll where the new CEO, Elon Musk, asked if he should step down as boss of the social media giant. And the overwhelming majority of them told him to go. Almost 58 percent voted “yes” when asked if Musk...
Mercedes Adds EQS Sedan To Manufaktur Customization Program
Mercedes announced today that the EQS will become the brand’s first EV added to its luxurious customization program called Manufaktur. Customers who decide to personalize their vehicle through the service will be offered additional color and trim options on the inside and outside. On the exterior, Mercedes is offering...
Audi E-Tron GT And Porsche Taycan Suspension Could Lose All Of Its Air
A number of Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan models have been recalled in the United States due to an issue with one of the suspension struts. It’s been revealed that a manufacturing deviation at a sub-supplier means a notch at the top part of the air suspension strut may not have been manufactured according to specification. This could cause the fitted retaining ring of the air suspension strut to become loose, resulting in the air within the pneumatic spring being released. This will lead to a loss of ride comfort and drop the ride height on the affected strut, also impacting the handling characteristics and increasing the risk of a crash.
Bertone GB110 Is A 1,085-HP Mystery Hypercar That Runs On Garbage
Legendary Italian coachbuilder Bertone was responsible for shaping many of the world’s most famous supercars for other people, and now it’s finally built one of its own to celebrate its rebirth and 110th anniversary. Called the GB110, the mid-engined two-seater features styling cues that pay homage to Bertone’s...
