The best places to dine in an Igloo south of Canada

As the weather continues to get colder in Massachusetts, outdoor restaurants are once again getting creative with how they can keep their outdoor spaces open.

Igloos are large plastic bubbles that you and your friends and sit in and enjoy some meals and drinks. Most of the time the igloos are heated.

These igloos first started in the beginning of the pandemic as a way for people to try to enjoy outdoor dining while staying as safe as possible. Since then, customers have enjoyed these transparent bubbles to dine in or to take pictures in.

We’ve compiled a list of restaurants throughout the area that have these winter outdoor igloos:

The Mercantile- Worcester

The Pour Yard- Quincy

Lookout Rooftop- Boston

The Tipsy Toboggan- Fall River

Ocean Edge Resort- Brewster

Black and White Grille- Spencer

Rye Tavern- Plymouth

Lock 50- Worcester

Inn at Hastings Park- Lexington

The Bowery Bar- Boston

Liz’s Cafe Anybody’s Bar- Provincetown

Semolina Bar and Kitchen- Medford

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Boston - Cambridge

Riverhouse Weir Village- Taunton

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group