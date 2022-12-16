The best places to dine in an Igloo south of Canada
As the weather continues to get colder in Massachusetts, outdoor restaurants are once again getting creative with how they can keep their outdoor spaces open.
Igloos are large plastic bubbles that you and your friends and sit in and enjoy some meals and drinks. Most of the time the igloos are heated.
These igloos first started in the beginning of the pandemic as a way for people to try to enjoy outdoor dining while staying as safe as possible. Since then, customers have enjoyed these transparent bubbles to dine in or to take pictures in.
We’ve compiled a list of restaurants throughout the area that have these winter outdoor igloos:
- The Mercantile- Worcester
- The Pour Yard- Quincy
- Lookout Rooftop- Boston
- The Tipsy Toboggan- Fall River
- Ocean Edge Resort- Brewster
- Black and White Grille- Spencer
- Rye Tavern- Plymouth
- Lock 50- Worcester
- Inn at Hastings Park- Lexington
- The Bowery Bar- Boston
- Liz’s Cafe Anybody’s Bar- Provincetown
- Semolina Bar and Kitchen- Medford
- DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Boston - Cambridge
- Riverhouse Weir Village- Taunton
