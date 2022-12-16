ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MilitaryTimes

18 Marines become citizens in battleship ceremony in North Carolina

Marines are now citizens of the country they serve following a large naturalization ceremony Friday on a historic battleship moored in North Carolina. The Marines hail from 14 different countries across five continents and are members of 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, according to a news release from the Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, based 2nd Marine Division. The ceremony was one of the largest ever for a Marine infantry battalion, according to the press release.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Navy Times

White House steps in as Navy, Pentagon feud over amphibious ship study

WASHINGTON — The White House was called in to help settle a disagreement between the Department of the Navy and the Department of Defense regarding an amphibious warship requirements study owed to Congress, a defense official told Defense News. The Navy and Marine Corps told lawmakers this spring they...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention. Republicans, emboldened by their new House majority next year, pushed the effort, which was confirmed Tuesday night when the bill was unveiled. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy personally lobbied President Joe Biden in a meeting last week to roll back the mandate. Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said the removal of the vaccination requirement was essential for the defense policy bill to move forward. “We have real recruitment and retention problems across all services. This was gas on the fire exacerbating our existing problem,” Rogers said. “And the president said, you know, the pandemic is over. It’s time for us to recognize that and remove this unnecessary policy.”
ALABAMA STATE
eenews.net

5 questions answered about ‘clean’ hydrogen

Hydrogen’s long crawl into the energy sector mainstream has turned into a sprint the past few years, as the private sector and policymakers champion the idea of creating “hubs” for the fuel’s production. But what would the hubs do exactly, and would they be as “clean”...
LOUISIANA STATE
eenews.net

U.S. climate aid pledge runs into Capitol Hill reality

The United States agreed at last month’s climate talks to support a new form of aid for countries losing lives and livelihoods to climate-fueled disasters, but the latest spending fight in Congress shows how difficult it will be to live up to that commitment. The $1.7 trillion fiscal 2023...

Comments / 0

Community Policy