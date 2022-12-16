ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Damian Lillard Offers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advice: ‘The Grass is Not Always Greener on the Other Side’

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added another clutch time highlight to his growing reel Tuesday night against the Blazers. His game-winning shots are becoming second nature at this point. But Tuesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander’s stage was set by Damian Lillard’s game-tying shot with three seconds left. Lillard, who’s been with the Trailblazers his entire career, knows a thing or two about big time shots on a small market team.
Lakers News: LA Wants Additional Opinions on Anthony Davis’ Foot Injury

Anthony Davis is dealing with an injury that was initially expected to keep him out for a month. Then, reports came out that Davis could be sidelined for even longer, potentially two or three months. However, on Wednesday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers are seeking additional opinions on their star big man, alluding to the fact that they don't really know how bad the injury is. Here's what McMenamin had to say:
Gilgeous-Alexander’s Game-Winner Lifts Thunder Past Blazers

With superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in the lineup after a one game absence, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 123-121 on Monday night at the Paycom Center. OKC’s second consecutive victory pushes the team’s record to 13-18. Gilgeous-Alexander looked rusty in the first half,...
