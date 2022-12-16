Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

Read full article on original website
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
The Burger Scene in Nashville TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Son Grayson, 16, Explains Why He Never Plans To Watch The Family Reality Show
Grayson Chrisley admitted he’s “never watched an episode” of Chrisley Knows Best, the reality television show that introduced the world to his family – most notably, Todd and Julie Chrisley. Grayson, 16, made this confession on the Dec. 6 episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, sitting down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for a conversation. “I don’t think it’s interesting,” he said about this fact, per Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do… I haven’t even watched myself on TV.”
‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2
Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
Oklahoma country star dies in his sleep on his own wedding night
Oklahoma singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding on Saturday.His wife Brenda Flint posted a video clip from their wedding and captioned the post: “I don’t understand.”Flint, 37, was based in Tulsa, and grew up in Holdenville.The cause of his death has not yet been determined.His long-time publicist Clif Doyal said to The Oklahoman: “He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just...
Still Solo? See Which ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together
Another shot at love! After being unlucky in romance, 90 Day Fiancé stars were given a chance to reignite their dating lives on season 3 of the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Fans watched as Debbie Johnson, Tiffany Franco, Caesar Mack, Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez got back on the dating scene — but are any of the couples from 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 still together?
The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2022
It’s that time of year again. As 2022 comes to an end, you’ll see lists popping up everywhere recapping some of the best country music that came out this year. And there was quite a bit of good music this year to talk about. But we’re not here...
Will Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs' Wedding Be on TV? She Says…
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are on a new kind of journey—one to the altar. After getting a peek at their romance on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, fans may be hoping to tune in for their nuptials. But don't expect the Bachelor Nation stars to have the cameras rolling on their big day.
Would Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Be Up for a TV Wedding With Girlfriend Natalie Joy One Day? He Says...
Watch: Nick Viall Gushes Over GF Natalie Joy Who Slid Into His DMs. Nick Viall's days of baring his soul on TV may be behind him. He's appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette, handed out the roses on The Bachelor and hit the beach on Bachelor in Paradise. But now that he's found love with girlfriend Natalie Joy, would he ever consider letting cameras roll during another major life moment—a wedding—if approached for the opportunity?
Lisa Rinna Debuts New Shorter Hair Makeover & Looks Like Sting: Before & After Photos
Lisa Rinna just debuted her short hair makeover! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, embraced a shorter, edgier look reminiscent of Sting on Thursday, Dec. 15. Lisa embraced her punk side in a selfie as she showed off the haircut, also revealing more blonde highlights mixed in with her brown locks. “Chop Chop,” she wrote in the caption via Instagram alongside with a tag for her stylist Sally Hershberger. The look was a noticeable update from her usual look that’s slightly longer with various lengths for layers.
Gabby Windey Says Dating ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Costar Vinny Guadagnino Is a ‘Possibility’: ‘Gabby, Tan, Laundry’
So there’s a chance? Gabby Windey revealed that she is open to the “possibility” of dating Jersey Shore star — and her fellow Dancing With the Stars competitor — Vinny Guadagnino. “I think it’s a possibility. I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see,” the former Bachelorette, 31, said of Guadagnino, 35, while on […]
Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo With Kids Hank and Alijah All Grown Up: ‘Happy Holidays’
Courtesy of Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram Not-so-Lil' Hank! Kendra Wilkinson shared a rare photo with her two children, Hank and Alijah, and the kids are all grown up. “Happy Holidays,” the Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37 — who shares 12-year-old Hank and 8-year-old Alijah with ex-husband Hank Baskett — wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 20, alongside […]
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Baby Names Expected To Be Popular In 2023
For many, a new year means a new member of the family. And if you’re expecting a baby in the new year, chances are, you are constantly thinking about what to name him or her. Luckily, we are making one of the most important decisions of your life, easier.
ETOnline.com
Priyanka Chopra Shares Holiday Photos of Nick Jonas and Daughter in New Jersey
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter is gearing up for the holiday season! On Monday, Chopra took to Instagram to show off moments from their daughter, Malti’s, pre-Christmas activities in New Jersey. "Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️,"...
ETOnline.com
'Little People, Big World': Amy Isn't Sure If She Wants to Be Part of Pumpkin Season With Matt (Exclusive)
Amy Roloff weighs the pros and cons of a pumpkin season spent away from the farm this week in ET's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's Little People, Big World episode. The reality star speaks with her husband, Chris Marek, about needing to make a decision regarding their involvement in this year's farm tours with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff.
Baby Dubbed 'Leslie Jordan Reincarnated' Leaving Hospital Post-Health Scare
The newborn has spent all of his young life in the NICU after being born two months prematurely and only weighing 3 pounds.
Scott Disick Shares Glimpse Inside Mason’s Bar Mitzvah: Ice Cream, Chicken Fingers and More
A feast fit for a king — or a teen! Scott Disick gave fans a peek at son Mason's bar mitzvah, which featured several food trucks offering an array of snacks. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 39, shared photos from the lavish bash via his Instagram Story on Monday, December 19. "Thanks @RaisingCanes […]
‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Alum Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were
Following Cynthia Bailey’s split from Peter Thomas, she found love again with Mike Hill. “One thing I’m not going to do is, I won’t be proposing to Mike,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019, noting she “definitely” saw marriage in their future. “He actually has to propose to me. ‘Yes’ is my […]
Jessica Stocker Gives Winter House Fans An Update On Her Relationship With Kory Keefer
Another year of chaos in Vermont has come and gone, and we have another messy season of Winter House to show for it. It featured the typical Summer House stars like Kyle Cooke, whose childhood ski trips basically inspired the show. There were also those Southern Charm boys we can’t get rid of AKA Austen […] The post Jessica Stocker Gives Winter House Fans An Update On Her Relationship With Kory Keefer appeared first on Reality Tea.
A Hectic Lifestyle! See Photos of Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff, Zach Roloff Messy House
Party of five. Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff are officially the parents of three and their home is definitely feeling the chaos. Raising small children can be hectic with little sleep, but TLC viewers couldn’t help but notice the clutter accumulating while watching season 24 of the long-running series.
bravotv.com
Candiace Dillard Bassett Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets from Porsha’s Wedding
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett was among the 350 VIP guests at Porsha Williams’ two November weddings to Simon Guobadia, and you know she’s got all the tea on what went down at the private celebration. While stopping by Watch What Happens Live with...
Brian Kelley & His Wife Make Special Christmas Plans With 'Our Babies'
"...it’s always fun to kinda give ‘em some Christmas treats around that time and make it extra special for ‘em.”
