FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County's homeless can stay warm at area's cold weather shelters
Jacksonville man charged with illegal purchase of firearm
Restaurant Inspections: Duval County beach hotel cited for violations
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top level
Clay County District Schools upcoming closures, meetings
Centre Daily
Jalen Hurts BREAKING: Eagles Injured QB ‘Uncertain’ to Play at Cowboys on Christmas Eve
FRISCO - Philadelphia Eagles QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is reportedly "uncertain'' to play Saturday vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve due to a sprained shoulder that he sustained during Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears,. Hurts was injured late in the third quarter of the Bears game...
Centre Daily
New York Giants Week 16: First Look at Minnesota Vikings Defense
The New York Giants continue the tough stretch of their schedule by taking on the Minnesota Vikings, who are currently the second seed in the NFC and in a three-way tie for the second-best record in the NFL. Personnel. The Vikings want to win at the point of attack, and...
Centre Daily
Buffalo at Bears: Josh Allen Injury Update from Bills Practice
Anything can happen in today's day and age of the NFL. With that in mind, the Buffalo Bills are kept on their toes, especially at a position like quarterback. The Bills have been cautious in workouts with quarterback Josh Allen since his elbow injury suffered in the Week 6 loss to the New York Jets. For example, Allen was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, according to the injury report, where he is listed as dealing with that elbow injury.
Centre Daily
Tweak at Safety Was Impressive Game-Planning by Jonathan Gannon
CHICAGO - There’s been a lot to like during the Eagles’ impressive 13-1 run that continued with a 25-20 win over Chicago in frigid conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday. One of the less-obvious tweaks against the pass-deficient Bears is how defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon handled being down his top two safeties, opposite Marcus Epps, in usual starter Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who remains on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney, and Reed Blankenship, who was sidelined with a sprained knee.
Centre Daily
Jalen Hurts Missed Second Straight Practice, Gardner Minshew Back from Mississippi
PHILADELPHIA – There were just two quarterbacks wearing red jerseys at Wednesday’s Eagles practice. They were Gardner Minshew and Ian Book. MVP candidate Jalen Hurts was nowhere to be seen. With kickoff in Dallas just three days away, that’s not a good sign for Hurts’ chances to play...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Centre Daily
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton and Hayden Hurst
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense is getting healthy ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Patriots. Sam Hubbard (calf) and Jay Tufele (illness) were the only two players that didn't participate in practice on Wednesday. Guys like Jalen Davis, Mike Hilton, Trey Hendrickson and Cam Taylor-Britt are all on track...
Centre Daily
‘Pray to Sweet Baby Jesus!’ Cowboys Defense is ‘Bad’
FRISCO - They are coming out of the Bristol woodwork now, ESPN analysts who want a piece of the once-vaunted Dallas Cowboys defense. Rex Ryan has called them "soft.'' Booger McFarland is going a step beyond that, calling the Cowboys defense "bad'' and shouting out a prayer to "Sweet Baby Jesus.''
Centre Daily
What Happened the Last Time Georgia Played Ohio State?
Georgia and Ohio State have been 2 of the most recognizable brands in college football for years now. In the past 10 seasons, the 2 teams have combined for 7 total conference championships, 4 National Title appearances, and numerous Heisman finalists. Despite each program's tremendous history, their matchup in this year's Chick-fil-a Bowl will be just the 2nd time in history that the 2 teams face off. So what happened the last time these 2 teams played?
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Garret Greenfield, Offensive Tackle, South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Jake Bailey Back, CBs Banged Up: Patriots-Bengals Injury Report. By Mike D’Abate Sports Illustrated New England Patriots News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Talks About Kevin Stefanski Being a Reason he Chose Cleveland
When Deshaun Watson chose Cleveland as his preferred trade destination, everyone immediately looked at the money aspect. Sure, that was a big reason why Watson did so, who wouldn't maximize their value? On Wednesday, Watson revealed that head coach Kevin Stefanski was a big reason. Stefanski and Watson were able...
Centre Daily
Bills Create ‘Contingency Plan’ for Josh Allen Snow Game at Bears
Buffalo is no stranger to NFL "contingency plans.''. But this particular plan isn't about "Buffalo.'' It's about "Chicago'' ... where the Buffalo Bills play as they try to improve on their 11-3 record and stay in the top spot in the AFC while beating the Bears on Saturday. "We always...
Centre Daily
Broncos Promote QB Jarrett Guarantano to 53-Man Roster
The Denver Broncosannounced Tuesday that rookie quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Guarantano will serve as the third QB behind starter Russell Wilson and backup Brett Rypien, likely for the balance of the season. What's more, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the...
