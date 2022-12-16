Anything can happen in today's day and age of the NFL. With that in mind, the Buffalo Bills are kept on their toes, especially at a position like quarterback. The Bills have been cautious in workouts with quarterback Josh Allen since his elbow injury suffered in the Week 6 loss to the New York Jets. For example, Allen was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, according to the injury report, where he is listed as dealing with that elbow injury.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO