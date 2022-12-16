ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harnett County, NC

he was held on 900,000 but then got released on his own recognizance because of his great work in his community!

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling drugs

CLARKTON, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs in part of the county. 43-year-old James Alvin Ratliff of Clarkton was arrested Monday and served with outstanding warrants for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances, and habitual felon.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two men facing drug charges in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men were arrested Monday and are facing drug-related charges from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Antwan Swindell was charged with the following. He was also served with a probation violation, was placed in the Lenoir County Jail and received a $625,000 secured bond. Shakee Sanders was charged with felony possession […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. On Tuesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information that Raequan Alamin Williams was in the area of the 1900 block of Slater Avenue.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Traffic stop in Granville County leads to gun charges for 2 Durham felons, drug charge for 1 man

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop Friday night of a speeding vehicle led to guns and drugs charges for three Durham men, two of whom are felons. At 8:39 p.m., a Granville County Sheriff’s deputy saw a silver Infinity car traveling at a high rate of speed on N.C. 56 in Creedmoor, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle did not have any tail lights on and appeared not to have a license plate.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man arrested after deadly shooting in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting over the weekend in Edgecombe County. Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Jones was arrested Sunday after deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 40 block of Daisey Carney Road in Tarboro.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro

Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say two people are dead, including the gunman, following a shooting at Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. Police say at approximately 4:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the law office at 601 N. Spence Ave. When officers arrived,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville woman wanted on federal warrants arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman wanted on federal warrants was arrested Monday in Fayetteville. Candice Cherelle Spencer, 31, of Fayetteville, was found in the area of the 700 block of Arthington Street by members of the Fayetteville Police Departments Violent Crime Apprehension Team, according to a police news release.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Harnett County Inmate Found Dead

LILLINGTON – The NC State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the death of an inmate. Around 8:20am today (Monday), William Earl Surles, age 64, of Dunn, was found dead in his cell at the Harnett County Detention Center. Sheriff Wayne County has requested the NC SBI investigate the case....
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Police identify attorney killed in Goldsboro law firm shooting

Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two more charged in Bladenboro assault

BLADEN COUINTY, NC (WWAY) — Two more people face charges in a November assault that left a man in critical condition in Bladen County. According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles have been charged with Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, First Degree Burglary and Robbery with Dangerous Weapon.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man arrested in deadly October nightclub shooting in Selma

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect wanted in a deadly October Selma nightclub shooting was arrested Monday, its police department confirmed. Miante Artis was taken into custody without incident in the killing of 26-year-old Alquan Jermique Dunn. The deadly shooting happened in The Diamond District Lounge parking lot on Oct. 16.
SELMA, NC

