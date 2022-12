The Yankees have had a remarkable offseason thus far, dropping nearly $600 million in free agency, but it won't be a success until they address their biggest weakness. New York has a glaring vacancy in left field, a question mark that looms over a winter that's already included the retention of Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo along with the addition of Carlos Rodón. Considering how the Yankees' offense vanished down the stretch and in the postseason in 2022, this team needs another left-handed contact hitter to complement the sluggers in the heart of their lineup.

