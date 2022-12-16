Read full article on original website
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Dallas Leaders DeMarcus Lawrence, Lynn McBee and Others Gear Up for Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Jalen Hurts BREAKING: Eagles Injured QB ‘Uncertain’ to Play at Cowboys on Christmas Eve
FRISCO - Philadelphia Eagles QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is reportedly "uncertain'' to play Saturday vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve due to a sprained shoulder that he sustained during Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears,. Hurts was injured late in the third quarter of the Bears game...
Suspense, Drama, Excitement? They’ve Become Scarce on Signing Day: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day. This is ... There are four things that come to mind with the early-signing period getting under way, and none of them are much of a surprise:. 1) Nick Saban has...
Buffalo at Bears: Josh Allen Injury Update from Bills Practice
Anything can happen in today's day and age of the NFL. With that in mind, the Buffalo Bills are kept on their toes, especially at a position like quarterback. The Bills have been cautious in workouts with quarterback Josh Allen since his elbow injury suffered in the Week 6 loss to the New York Jets. For example, Allen was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, according to the injury report, where he is listed as dealing with that elbow injury.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton and Hayden Hurst
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense is getting healthy ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Patriots. Sam Hubbard (calf) and Jay Tufele (illness) were the only two players that didn't participate in practice on Wednesday. Guys like Jalen Davis, Mike Hilton, Trey Hendrickson and Cam Taylor-Britt are all on track...
Tweak at Safety Was Impressive Game-Planning by Jonathan Gannon
CHICAGO - There’s been a lot to like during the Eagles’ impressive 13-1 run that continued with a 25-20 win over Chicago in frigid conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday. One of the less-obvious tweaks against the pass-deficient Bears is how defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon handled being down his top two safeties, opposite Marcus Epps, in usual starter Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who remains on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney, and Reed Blankenship, who was sidelined with a sprained knee.
Jalen Hurts Missed Second Straight Practice, Gardner Minshew Back from Mississippi
PHILADELPHIA – There were just two quarterbacks wearing red jerseys at Wednesday’s Eagles practice. They were Gardner Minshew and Ian Book. MVP candidate Jalen Hurts was nowhere to be seen. With kickoff in Dallas just three days away, that’s not a good sign for Hurts’ chances to play...
New York Giants Week 16: First Look at Minnesota Vikings Defense
The New York Giants continue the tough stretch of their schedule by taking on the Minnesota Vikings, who are currently the second seed in the NFC and in a three-way tie for the second-best record in the NFL. Personnel. The Vikings want to win at the point of attack, and...
‘Pray to Sweet Baby Jesus!’ Cowboys Defense is ‘Bad’
FRISCO - They are coming out of the Bristol woodwork now, ESPN analysts who want a piece of the once-vaunted Dallas Cowboys defense. Rex Ryan has called them "soft.'' Booger McFarland is going a step beyond that, calling the Cowboys defense "bad'' and shouting out a prayer to "Sweet Baby Jesus.''
PODCAST: Breaking Down Loss to Steelers, Path to the Playoffs + More
Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated Beat Writer Schuyler Callihanm and Carolina Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart. Panthers vs Steelers recap, Panthers fall 24-16. Open Mailbag Monday. The Entire NFC South is wide open, all four teams have a path. What is the path for...
Broncos Promote QB Jarrett Guarantano to 53-Man Roster
The Denver Broncosannounced Tuesday that rookie quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Guarantano will serve as the third QB behind starter Russell Wilson and backup Brett Rypien, likely for the balance of the season. What's more, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the...
Despite What May Happen to Hoskins in the Future, Just Enjoy the Ride Now
Rhys Hoskins will become a free agent following the 2023 regular season. But will he remain with the Philadelphia Phillies?. That’s a polarizing question about a polarizing player. Hoskins was a huge reason why the Phillies advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and then came...
