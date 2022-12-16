The NHL’s most exciting weekend is almost upon us. It’s time for the best of the best to battle it out on the ice for All-Star Weekend. This is the second year the event will be held in South Florida, with the first time being in 2003. Stars of the league will be able to showcase their skills in friendly games over the span of two days before competition gets fierce and contention for the Stanley Cup heats up.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO