Lankinen grateful for Hawks, hopes to become future starter
Kevin Lankinen returned to the United Center on Wednesday for the first time since signing with Nashville over the summer, and he immediately smiled when asked what it's like to be back in Chicago. "I went through some emotions yesterday," Lankinen said. "I have some great memories from here. My...
Podcast: When will Hawks be playoff contenders again?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau debate when the Blackhawks will be playoff contenders again. If they land Connor Bedard or Adam Fantilli, does that speed up the rebuild? Are the Blackhawks better positioned than Anaheim to finish last? The guys also discuss why Alex Stalock's return is coming at a great time, Jarred Tinordi heading back to the injured reserve list with a facial fracture, what to expect from Isaak Phillips and more.
Hawks place Jarred Tinordi on IR, recall Isaak Phillips
The Blackhawks have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi on injured reserve with a facial fracture, the team announced Monday morning. The move is retroactive to Dec. 18. Tinordi left in the second period of Sunday's 7-1 loss to the New York Rangers after taking a puck to the face. He immediately threw off his helmet, went straight to the locker room and did not return, leaving a trail of blood on the ice as he left.
Capitals, Canadiens have most 2023 NHL salary cap space per team
Many exciting events are in store for this winter season. We have the rest of the NFL season, which includes some Christmas games this year, the NBA season and several exciting benchmarks for the NHL season. Besides the regular season schedule, other NHL fixtures on the way include the 2023...
Hawks activate Stalock from IR, assign Soderblom to AHL
The Blackhawks have activated goaltender Alex Stalock from injured reserve, the team announced Monday morning. In a corresponding move, goaltender Arvid Soderblom has been reassigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Stalock has been out since Nov. 1 with a concussion, but he's been skating for a...
When is 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend?
The NHL’s most exciting weekend is almost upon us. It’s time for the best of the best to battle it out on the ice for All-Star Weekend. This is the second year the event will be held in South Florida, with the first time being in 2003. Stars of the league will be able to showcase their skills in friendly games over the span of two days before competition gets fierce and contention for the Stanley Cup heats up.
10 observations: Blackhawks routed by Rangers
The Blackhawks fell to the New York Rangers 7-1 at the United Center on Sunday and dropped their 10th straight home game. 1. Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews became the 11th set of teammates in NHL history to appear in 1,000 career games together. They received a standing ovation from the United Center crowd during the first TV timeout and gave each other a quick embrace. What a ride it's been for them.
