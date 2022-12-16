Read full article on original website
Richard Killmer: A President Biden gift for humanity, creation
While the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law in August, injects over $370 billion in climate investments into our economy and creates significant health benefits, there is still more work to do. To celebrate and remember the 12 Days of Christmas, the greatest gift the Biden Administration could provide this country is robust climate action, including: ...
eenews.net
Court faults EPA for approving bee-killing pesticide
EPA failed to properly consider the environmental impacts of a controversial pesticide, according to an appeals court decision that faulted the agency over a Trump-era decision that drew outrage from environmental groups. In a decision issued Wednesday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asserted that regulators should have considered...
How the $1.7T omnibus affects energy, from CCS to hydrogen
The year-end spending package released by Congress on Tuesday could deliver an influx of funding to several Department of Energy programs that may be pivotal for hitting the Biden administration’s climate targets. The omnibus bill — which would fund the government at $1.7 trillion for fiscal 2023 — would...
Biden’s climate agenda struggles at the border
One of the most troubled elements of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda is reaching a tipping point. His administration is bracing for the end of Title 42, a Covid-19 pandemic-era policy started by former President Donald Trump that speeds up expulsions of migrants. The rule was set to expire Wednesday, but Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily froze it in place this week as Republican-led states argue for continuing it.
Greens press for executive action after Manchin bill falls
Environmental groups are urging the Biden administration to take executive actions to speed the deployment of clean energy and electric transmission infrastructure after Sen. Joe Manchin’s permitting overhaul failed in the Senate last week. In a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday, the League of Conservation Voters and...
Gas for coal? Debate rages on as electric companies invest.
Some of the largest coal-burning power plants in the nation are being fast-tracked for retirement and replaced in part by cheaper, cleaner renewable energy — a trend that should accelerate following enactment of landmark federal climate legislation. But in saying goodbye to coal, utilities like DTE Energy Co. and...
EPA toughens emission rules for heavy-duty trucks, engines
For the first time in a generation, heavy-duty truck and engine manufacturers face substantially tougher long-term emission standards under what EPA Administrator Michael Regan called a historic set of regulations to cut harmful soot and smog pollution. The new requirements are a “game changer” and will lead to “widespread air...
5 questions answered about ‘clean’ hydrogen
Hydrogen’s long crawl into the energy sector mainstream has turned into a sprint the past few years, as the private sector and policymakers champion the idea of creating “hubs” for the fuel’s production. But what would the hubs do exactly, and would they be as “clean”...
Countries set robust conservation goal, pledge billions
About 190 countries concluded an ambitious biodiversity conference in Montreal on Monday by committing to a global version of the “30 by 30” conservation goal, as well as a pledge to provide hundreds of billions of dollars in associated financing. While the United States remains somewhat sidelined, active...
How Democratic dissension sunk landmark EJ bill
A last-ditch push by House Democrats to pass a sweeping environmental justice bill appears to have ground to a halt. “We tried,” said Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), the chair of the House Natural Resources Committee who championed H.R. 2021, the “Environmental Justice for All Act,” alongside the late Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.). “The last three weeks were nothing but negotiating.”
Lawmakers release $1.7T omnibus spending bill
Appropriators released the long-expected fiscal 2023 omnibus spending package early Tuesday morning with modest spending increases for clean energy, environmental and conservation efforts. The Senate is set to take a procedural vote on the bipartisan legislation as soon as this morning to pave the way for final passage before Friday,...
Can the California grid handle a gas phaseout?
As California focuses on electrifying residential and commercial buildings as part of its goal of becoming a zero-carbon economy by 2045, the state is facing questions about its ability to handle rising electricity demand. An updated building code taking effect on Jan. 1, along with a variety of new incentives,...
Things to watch in the omnibus spending bill
Congress is planning on leaving Washington for the holidays this week after a productive lame-duck session, especially if lawmakers can follow through approving a fiscal 2023 spending package. Text of an omnibus could emerge as soon as Monday, particularly because Senate Republicans have said they will not work on negotiating...
Report names Jeffrey Clark as part of Trump ‘conspiracy’
Former Trump environmental attorney Jeffrey Bossert Clark played a central role in a “conspiracy” to obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election, according to findings released Monday by a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The House select committee investigating the...
Climate-focused agriculture bill hitches ride on omnibus
A bill to help farmers measure and verify greenhouse gas reductions was included in an omnibus spending package released early Tuesday morning. House Republican aides said the agreement on the “Growing Climate Solutions Act” takes into account the demands of the incoming chair of the House Agriculture Committee, Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania, who’d sought what he called a more farmer-friendly approach to the measure’s proposed network of third-party conservation vendors.
