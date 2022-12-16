Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Albuquerque chef shares long road to success
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque chef used to wonder where his next meal would be coming from; now he owns a popular taco restaurant in the heart of Albuquerque. He hopes his story inspires others who are struggling to persevere. On any given day, you can find Michael Phillips whipping up some tacos at his […]
rrobserver.com
Video and Gallery: RR illuminated for Christmas
People can watch a free Christmas display in Enchanted Hills they just have to tune in on the radio for Music.(Michaela Helean) These are Christmas lights on display in the Rio Rancho area. The house in the video shown above can be found using a Facebook Group called Albuquerque Area...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Ski the lights at Red River Ski Area, stroll a holiday tradition on Canyon Road, hear joyful sounds in Old Town, click your heels for flamenco, and get outside for a hike. A torchlight parade and fireworks light up the night skies over the Red River ski basin on Christmas Eve. Skiers descend the mountain with roadside flares in hand, creating an illuminated spectacle amplified by fireworks. “It’s visible from a lot of places in town, and it’s so much fun to watch,” says Reed Weimer, marketing manager at Red River Ski & Summer Area. “The fact that we do it every Saturday is pretty special. Usually, the torchlight parades on holidays have more folks participating, so the parade is longer.” Enjoy the show from the warmth inside the Lift House, where the bar will be open and serving festive drinks. It starts at 7 p.m.
rrobserver.com
City of RR announces Christmas closures
City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a listing of other observed city government holidays, visit www.rrnm.gov.
KRQE News 13
M’tucci’s New Year’s Eve celebration events
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style. M’tucci’s restaurants work to enrich lives and celebrate each moment by offering delicious Italian dining in community gathering areas around town. This holiday season, they will be hosting events at four of their locations. Bar Roma will be having Jazz music...
Historic Albuquerque Neighborhoods: Huning Highlands, Princess Jeanne, North Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s easy to drive through the neighborhoods of Albuquerque and not think much of what you’re passing. Houses and communities have been here for decades, if not over 100 years. Here are just a few of the stories behind some historic Albuquerque neighborhoods. Princess Jeanne After World War II, Albuquerque saw a […]
KRQE News 13
Joy Junction in need of the community’s help
This past Thanksgiving, nearly 1,700 meals were served as part of Joy Junction‘s annual holiday feast at the Albuquerque Convention Center. It’s expected that even more plates will be served to the homeless on Christmas. That’s in addition to 400 meals served at their campus on 2nd Street...
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Belen PD Facebook post, Homeless man sues city, Christmas decorations destroyed, Student boost
[1] Belen Police Facebook post stirs up mixed reactions – A Facebook post from the Belen Police Department is causing controversy. The post has been shared hundreds of times so far. The Belen Police Department says it was meant to bring humor to a drug arrest this weekend. It reads, “Welcome to the premier episode of ‘To Bust A Drug Dealer’ let’s meet today’s contestants.” It pokes fun at two suspects, Pete Chavez and Brittany Ann Williams. After an operation in Belen, police found drugs and $13,000 in cash. Chief James Harris says the intent was not to offend anyone. Even after negative feedback, he says he will not apologize for the content. Belen’s mayor also released a statement saying he supports the police department’s continued and innovative efforts to combat the drug problem.
Roadrunner Food Bank partners with New Mexico Runners
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Runners, an indoor soccer team, is kicking off their fourth season in franchise history on Saturday. The team also announced a new partnership with Roadrunner Food Bank on Wednesday. Showcased on the new jerseys for 2023 is the Roadrunner Food Bank logo, and for every jersey sold, the team […]
A New Mexico Christmas: Red and green chiles
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the streets of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The central plaza sparkles with lights; farolitos ("little lanterns") line the rooftops; even City Hall is showered in shades of bright red and green. But you can find those colors all year long in the kitchens of New Mexico, where the meaning of "Christmas" takes on a different flavor.
Pigeon problems in one Albuquerque neighborhood ruffles feathers
Problems are coming home to roost for one Albuquerque resident, whose bird feeding habits have recently ruffled some feathers in the area after hundreds of pigeons began calling her roof home.
New Mexico Film Office announces filming of “Dark Winds’
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office Director, Amber Dodson has announced the filming of “Dark Winds”. Season two of the filming started in November and will continue through 2023 in and around Santa Fe and Tesuque Pueblo. The series is directed by Betsy Burke and produced by George R.R. Martin along with […]
KRQE News 13
Another moose sighting surprises people near Ski Santa Fe
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There has been another moose sighting in New Mexico. Theresa Ronan captured video of the moose trotting down the road near Ski Santa Fe on Sunday. Moose sightings in New Mexico are considered rare, with only about a dozen confirmed sightings in the last decade. However, over the last year, there have been quite a few near Mora, Questa and Bloomfield of the same moose.
Albuquerque man skates into father’s legacy with new ride
"I remember my dad picking me up from elementary school when I was a kid and just cruising this thing around town, and people love it, and that's one of the reasons I bought it."
Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’
Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
Albuquerque property owner fed up after dumpster fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fed up with homeless encampments outside his property, an Albuquerque man is fuming after he says a homeless person started a huge dumpster fire that threatened a building on Vassar just behind Central. Property owner Joshua Baca says he believes the fire could have been prevented if the city had done something […]
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Arrested teen, lawsuit filed, seasonal temperatures, blood donation, skate legacy
[1] Albuquerque police arrest teenager in connection to murder of mother’s boyfriend – A 17-year-old is now in custody after the police say her shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend Saturday, near Downtown Albuquerque. The shooting resulted in a SWAT situation that lasted hours near coal and 11th. Police said Saturday afternoon, Rubem Benavidez and his father went to the La Tierra Apartments where Garcia and Guzman lived. At around 1 a.m. on Sunday APD’s SWAT Team arrested Benavidez without incident, he is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.
Zipper merge coming to Rio Rancho neighborhood
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one Rio Rancho neighborhood will soon have to use a zipper merge. It’s part of the ongoing construction on Highway 528 between Ridgecrest. Northbound drivers will have two left-turn lanes at Rockaway, then they will merge into a single lane. The Department of Transportation says there will not be […]
2 men accused of stealing card info at Albuquerque ATMs
Federally, the Homeland Security Investigations is looking into the case.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Litter of Lounging Lynx Thrill a Santa Fe Couple, But Raise Questions About Whereabouts of their Mother
A Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple with Colorado connections contacted Ark Valley Voice this week with a wildlife story readers may appreciate. Just a few days earlier they say, what appeared to be three Canadian Lynx kittens had curled up together in the sun, on their property bordering an arroyo, only ten minutes from the downtown Santa Fe Plaza.
