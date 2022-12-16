ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Maury High teacher accused of sex crimes against children denied bond

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Maury High School teacher accused of sex crimes against children was denied bond Friday.

During his hearing, a judge also continued the case against 35-year-old William Deacon IV until January 3.

Deacon was arrested in early September at his home in the 1000 block of Kendale Circle in Chesapeake, just south of Fentress. He was subsequently charged with eight felonies, including attempted indecent liberties with a victim younger than 15 and proposing a sex act by communications with a victim younger than 15.

At the time of his arrest, a spokesperson from Norfolk Public Schools confirmed with 10 On Your Side that Deacon was employed as a Business & Information teacher at Maury High School, however, his name does not appear to be listed on the staff page of the school’s website .

