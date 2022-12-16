Read full article on original website
Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies
UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
CBS 58
Officer-involved shooting in Kenosha leaves 1 man dead
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities in Kenosha say that a gunman opened fire upon police Monday evening before police returned fire, leaving the suspected gunman dead at the scene. Kenosha police and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an active shooter Monday, Dec. 19 at...
Greater Milwaukee Today
FBI offering $10,000 reward for Culver’s robberies suspect
MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial robber around southeast Wisconsin. According to the FBI, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound white male suspect with a goatee and a black-haired buzz cut is wanted for several robberies and robbery attempts, which first began Sept. 26 at a Culver’s in Lake Mills and included the Mequon Culver’s. He has allegedly since extended his spree to a Best Buy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm
MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
WI Police Arrest Porch Pirate In Stolen Vehicle Full Of Packages
A package thief in Wisconsin expands his operations too thin and gets arrested in a stolen vehicle. The Christmas Holidays Are A Popular Time Of Year For Crime. It is strange how the holidays can be both good and bad at the same time. Of course, Christmas time is so much fun while hanging out with friends and family. Criminals also thrive during the month of December. There are plenty of people, places, and things for them to target.
Suspect shot during armed robbery in Milwaukee, 2 others arrested
Three men were arrested after an armed robbery in Milwaukee on Tuesday. One of those men was shot during the incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa business armed robbery, no injuries
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 at a business near 115th Street and North Avenue. It happened around 9 a.m. It is believed the robber fled the area prior to police arrival. There are no reported injuries, and it is...
Man killed by police officer at Vets Place Center in Milwaukee
A 66-year-old man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee, according to MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman.
CBS 58
Robbery related shooting sends 18-year-old to hospital, police arrest three
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 7:04 p.m. near 47th and Hampton. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Officials report that this shooting is related to a robbery....
WISN
Kenosha shooting scene: Alleged gunman dead; three victims taken to hospital
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police said a suspected gunman is dead after a shooting Monday night near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. Police said they were called for an active shooter situation just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, officers were shot at and returned fire, police said. Officers...
Kenosha shooting: 2 shot in reported Kenosha hostage situation; suspected shooter dead
Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police recover 31 packages; 1 arrested; 1 sought
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are warning people to be extra cautious this year after arresting one of the thieves responsible for stealing 31 packages this holiday season. "This is a vehicle and person that we and the Milwaukee police had our eye out for several days as they were...
wisconsinrightnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Drunk Driver Accused of Killing Racine Nurse, 20, Is Not A US Citizen, Has Immigration Hold
Ernest Regalado Rodriguez, the accused drunk driver charged in the crash that killed 20-year-old nurse Johanna Pascoe in Caledonia, Wisconsin, has an immigration hold in the Racine County Jail, according to records obtained by Wisconsin Right Now. Regalado Rodriguez, 21, of Racine, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of...
wapl.com
Milwaukee man sentenced for killing Kaukauna man
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee man will spend 52 years in prison for killing a Kaukauna resident. Mack Chambliss is also sentenced in Milwaukee County Court to 30 years on extended supervision for First-Degree Reckless Homicide, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Hiding a Corpse. Chambliss shot...
Man injured in Racine brick attack, GoFundMe created
More than $15,000 has already been raised for a man who was attacked with a brick on Friday at Tiny Hooves Sanctuary.
wearegreenbay.com
Four-year-old dies at Wisconsin hospital, caregivers accused of homicide/child abuse
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide/child abuse that occurred on Friday, December 16, in Milwaukee County. According to a release, at around 5:00 p.m., a four-year-old was presented at a local hospital for treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries and died. The...
CBS 58
Bodycam: MCSO deputies save unconscious driver with Narcan
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says its deputies are seeing more drug-related OWI cases in recent months. The office released video from November, showing two deputies breaking into a car and using Narcan to save the life of an unconscious driver. This is the sheriff's office...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near Appleton and Congress, 2 dead
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were killed in a shooting Sunday night, Dec. 18 near Appleton and Congress. The medical examiner identified them as Kentrell Malone, 26, and Benitaz Pinkin, 23. Both died at the scene. Family members shared photos of Pinkin with FOX6 News and said he went by Ben.
Racine man indicted in nationwide Ring doorbell swatting scheme
A Racine man and a man from North Carolina were recently indicted in connection to a nationwide Ring doorbell swatting scheme that spanned over a week in 2020.
