Racine County, WI

Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies

UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
Officer-involved shooting in Kenosha leaves 1 man dead

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities in Kenosha say that a gunman opened fire upon police Monday evening before police returned fire, leaving the suspected gunman dead at the scene. Kenosha police and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an active shooter Monday, Dec. 19 at...
FBI offering $10,000 reward for Culver’s robberies suspect

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial robber around southeast Wisconsin. According to the FBI, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound white male suspect with a goatee and a black-haired buzz cut is wanted for several robberies and robbery attempts, which first began Sept. 26 at a Culver’s in Lake Mills and included the Mequon Culver’s. He has allegedly since extended his spree to a Best Buy.
ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm

MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
WI Police Arrest Porch Pirate In Stolen Vehicle Full Of Packages

A package thief in Wisconsin expands his operations too thin and gets arrested in a stolen vehicle. The Christmas Holidays Are A Popular Time Of Year For Crime. It is strange how the holidays can be both good and bad at the same time. Of course, Christmas time is so much fun while hanging out with friends and family. Criminals also thrive during the month of December. There are plenty of people, places, and things for them to target.
Wauwatosa business armed robbery, no injuries

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 at a business near 115th Street and North Avenue. It happened around 9 a.m. It is believed the robber fled the area prior to police arrival. There are no reported injuries, and it is...
Wauwatosa police recover 31 packages; 1 arrested; 1 sought

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are warning people to be extra cautious this year after arresting one of the thieves responsible for stealing 31 packages this holiday season. "This is a vehicle and person that we and the Milwaukee police had our eye out for several days as they were...
Milwaukee man sentenced for killing Kaukauna man

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee man will spend 52 years in prison for killing a Kaukauna resident. Mack Chambliss is also sentenced in Milwaukee County Court to 30 years on extended supervision for First-Degree Reckless Homicide, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Hiding a Corpse. Chambliss shot...
Bodycam: MCSO deputies save unconscious driver with Narcan

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says its deputies are seeing more drug-related OWI cases in recent months. The office released video from November, showing two deputies breaking into a car and using Narcan to save the life of an unconscious driver. This is the sheriff's office...
Milwaukee fatal shooting near Appleton and Congress, 2 dead

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were killed in a shooting Sunday night, Dec. 18 near Appleton and Congress. The medical examiner identified them as Kentrell Malone, 26, and Benitaz Pinkin, 23. Both died at the scene. Family members shared photos of Pinkin with FOX6 News and said he went by Ben.
MILWAUKEE, WI

